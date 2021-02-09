Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the consequences of former President Trump refusing to testify at his Senate impeachment trial. They also explore impeachment defenses raised by Trump’s lawyers in their pre-trial brief.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne further discuss the Senate impeachment trial, and they debate the merits of technology company Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

