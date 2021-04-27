Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a major 2nd Amendment case that provides the Court’s conservative majority an opportunity to broaden the right to carry firearms in public.

In the full episode, Preet and Joyce discuss the sentencing and appeal process following Derek Chauvin’s conviction. They also break down DOJ’s sweeping “pattern-or-practice” investigations into the Minneapolis and Louisville police departments.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. The City of New York, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, decision, 2/23/18