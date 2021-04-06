Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the Derek Chauvin trial and the impact of testimony by police officers. They also discuss the strength of the defense’s arguments.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne further discuss the Chauvin trial, including the strength of bystander and medical personnel testimony, the arguments made by the prosecution, and the effectiveness of presenting video evidence. They also make sense of the reported DOJ investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for allegedly sex trafficking a minor.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet, Elie Honig, Joyce Vance, Barb McQuade, Asha Rangappa, Melissa Murray, and more try the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the free weekly CAFE Brief newsletter: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

VIDEO: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testimony, 4/5/21