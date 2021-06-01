Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down potential racketeering charges against The Trump Organization. They also discuss former President Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to hold him responsible for inciting the Capitol insurrection.

In the full episode, they break down Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s decision to convene a special grand jury to consider evidence of potential wrongdoing by Trump and his associates, and DOJ’s efforts to keep secret a 2019 memo that former Attorney General Bill Barr used to justify his decision to absolve Trump of obstruction of justice.

