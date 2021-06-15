Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the news that DOJ prosecutors investigating leaks during the Trump administration subpoenaed Apple for data from Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell.

In the full episode, they discuss former White House counsel Don McGahn’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, and DOJ’s new strategy to protect the right to vote.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet, Joyce, Elie Honig, Barb McQuade, Asha Rangappa, Melissa Murray, and more try the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Use special code JOYCE for 50% off on the annual membership price.

Sign up to receive the free weekly CAFE Brief newsletter: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Sam Ozer-Staton & Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producers

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

Subscribe to Now & Then, hosted by historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman: Apple Podcasts, Spotify

“Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland,” DOJ press release, 6/14/21

“DOJ OIG Initiates a Review of the Department of Justice’s Use of Subpoenas and Other Legal Authorities to Obtain Communication Records of Members of Congress and Affiliated Persons, and the News Media,” DOJ OIG press release, 6/11/21