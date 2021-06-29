Related Content: Listen to full episode here

This week on the CAFE Insider podcast, Dan Goldman guest co-hosts with Joyce Vance while Preet is on vacation. Dan served as House Majority Counsel during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, and before that, he worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York under Preet. In this sample from the episode, Joyce and Dan break down the reports that Manhattan DA Cy Vance is close to bringing charges against the Trump Organization.

In the full episode, they discuss the suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s law license, and assess the fairness of the sentence Derek Chauvin received for murdering George Floyd.

