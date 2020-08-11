CAFE Insider Sample 8/11: The Executive’s Privilege

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne discuss New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the latest in the legal fight over the House Judiciary Committee’s attempts to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security, co-hosted by Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

New York AG Letitia James’ lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, 8/6/20

Ruth Marcus, “The NRA is a cesspool. That doesn’t mean it should be dissolved,” WaPo, 8/9/20