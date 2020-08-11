|
| LOG OUT
JOIN INSIDER
Listen to the CAFE Insider podcast
August 11, 2020

CAFE Insider Sample 8/11: The Executive’s Privilege

LISTEN
  • Show Notes

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne discuss New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association. 

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the latest in the legal fight over the House Judiciary Committee’s attempts to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association. 

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security, co-hosted by Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein, try out the membership  free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: 

New York AG Letitia James’ lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, 8/6/20

Ruth Marcus, “The NRA is a cesspool. That doesn’t mean it should be dissolved,” WaPo, 8/9/20

Join CAFE Insider

Give the Gift of Insider

Sign up to get the latest news, updates, and exclusive content from Preet delivered directly to your inbox.

Help your friends make sense of law & politics

join now
give insider
Stay in the Know

Get the CAFE Brief - which includes analytical essays by former SDNY organized crime chief Elie Honig, a concise recap of the week’s biggest legal stories, historical look-backs that help inform the present moment, and a roundup of the week's content at CAFE.

Thanks For Joining Us!

As a member of the CAFE community, you'll get occasional updates on promotions, live events, and new content. You can always update your email preferences in our preference center

An error occurred while processing your email. If this persists please email us at: [email protected]

Insider Podcast Sample

CAFE Insider Sample 8/11: The Executive’s Privilege

Download
x
piano logo

In order for members to sign up and log in, visitors should disable ad blockers and privacy extensions. We do not serve ads or share your data.

RELOAD NOW