CAFE Insider Sample 8/25: DeJoy, Bannon, Durham: Mail, Jail, Stale?

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s testimony before lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the latest in former Trump campaign chief & White House strategist Steve Bannon’s indictment by SDNY, the first conviction secured by John Durham, the Connecticut U.S. Attorney tasked with investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe, and more.

“Examining the Finances and Operations of the United States Postal Service During COVID-19 and Upcoming Elections,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Hearing, 8/21/20

“Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots,” House Oversight Committee Hearing, 8/24/20