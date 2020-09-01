CAFE Insider Sample 9/1: Web of Ways

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces murder charges for fatally shooting two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the latest in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Trump administration’s potential Hatch Act violations during the RNC, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in the case of Michael Flynn, holding that the district court could review the DOJ’s move to dismiss all charges against the former national security adviser, and more.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

State of Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse, complaint, 8/27/20

WI Self-Defense Statute