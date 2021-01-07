In this emergency episode of CAFE Insider, “Capitol Coup,” Preet and Anne react to today’s riots inside the Capitol building.

25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

“Statement by President George W. Bush on Insurrection at the Capitol,” George W. Bush Presidential Center, 1/6/21

“Romney Condemns Insurrection at U.S. Capitol,” Senator Mitt Romney statement, 1/6/21

VIDEO: Donald Trump Speech “Save America” Rally Transcript, 1/6/21