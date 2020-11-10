In this episode of CAFE Insider, “State of Denial,” Preet and Anne break down the presidential election and the related litigation, Attorney General Bill Barr’s controversial memo authorizing federal prosecutors to investigate voter fraud before the election results are certified, Trump’s firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and more.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

ELECTION RESULTS

“Election Debrief (with CAFE hosts),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 11/4/20

Presidential Election Results: Biden Wins, NYT/Edison Research

U.S. Senate Election Results, NYT/Edison Research

U.S. House Election Results, NYT/Edison Research

Anne Milgram tweet, 11/8/20

VIDEO: Fox News projects Joe Biden will win 2020 presidential election, 11/7/20

TRUMP CONTESTS RESULTS

National Exit Polls: How Different Groups Voted, NYT/Edison Research

President George W. Bush statement, 11/8/20

“Trump faces divided family and friends as calls mount for a concession,” Politico, 11/8/20

“‘Good news’: America’s allies celebrate Biden win, hope for more cooperative relations,” WaPo, 11/8/20

“The Republican Party Is the Reason It’s Taking So Long to Count Votes in Pennsylvania,” Slate, 11/5/20

BILL BARR MEMO

“President Donald J. Trump Is Taking Action to Promote Good Governance and Accountability Within the Federal Workforce,” Executive Order, 10/21/20

Federal Prosecutions of Election Offenses manual, 12/2017

“DOJ’s election crimes chief resigns post after Barr allows prosecutors to probe voter fraud claims,” NBC News, 11/10/20

“Senate’s McConnell says Trump has right to probe election ‘irregularities,’” Reuters, 11/9/20

“Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government,” Just Security, 11/2/20

Preet Bharara tweet, 11/9/20

Tom Winter tweets, 11/9/20

Ryan Goodman tweet, 11/9/20

TRUMP CAMPAIGN LEGAL BATTLES

“Can Trump Steal The Election? (with Marc Elias),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 10/8/20

Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 11. Signing Pleadings, Motions, and Other Papers; Representations to the Court; Sanctions

Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, Motion for leave to intervene as a petitioner filed by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., U.S. Supreme Court 11/4/20

Post-Election cases, Democracy Docket

“George W. Bush congratulates Biden as Christie says Trump may soon need to ‘move on,’” NBC News, 11/8/20

“Trump’s brazen attack on our democracy,” Anne Milgram op-ed, CNN, 11/6/20

“Trump unhappy with legal team’s lack of major impact on election count,” CNN, 11/6/20

Marc Elias tweet, 11/8/20

Kadhim Shubber tweets, 11/5/20

MARK ESPER FIRING

“Long at odds with Trump, Defense Secretary Esper has prepared a resignation letter, officials say,” NBC News, 11/5/20

President Trump tweets, 11/9/20

TRANSITION OF POWER

Presidential Transition Act of 1963

3 U.S. Code §5. Determination of controversy as to appointment of electors

“Trump Appointee Stands Between Biden’s Team and a Smooth Transition,” NYT, 11/9/20

“Scoop: Trump privately discussing 2024 run,” AXIOS, 11/9/20

“Explainer: Can Trump pardon his associates — or himself?” Reuters, 11/8/20

FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING

“‘Lawn and Order!’ ‘Make America rake again.’ The (other) Four Seasons is selling merchandise,” NYT, 11/9/20

“Here’s How The Internet Responded To The Trump Campaign Booking “Four Seasons Total Landscaping” Instead Of The Four Seasons Hotel,” BuzzFeed, 11/8/20

VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani reacts to media calling presidential race for VP Biden, 11/7/20