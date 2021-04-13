In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet talks to Anne about her nomination by President Joe Biden to lead the Drug Enforcement Agency. Then, Preet is joined by Dan Goldman, a former Assistant US Attorney at SDNY who also served as lead House counsel during the first Trump Impeachment inquiry. Preet and Dan break down the latest in the Derek Chauvin trial and the investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

VOX MEDIA

“Vox Media acquires Cafe Studios, Preet Bharara’s podcast-first media company,” Vox Media, 4/11/21

“Vox Media to Buy Owner of Preet Bharara’s Podcast,” WSJ, 4/11/21

ANNE MILGRAM

“President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate 11 Key Administration Leaders on National Security and Law Enforcement,” Biden Administration, 4/12/21

“Biden picks former New Jersey attorney general to lead DEA,” WaPo, 4/12/21

DAN GOLDMAN

“Trial 2 for Individual 1 (with Daniel Goldman and Adam Schiff),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 2/4/21

“Scenes from an Impeachment (with Dan Goldman),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 2/13/20

DAUNTE WRIGHT

“What to Know About the Police Shooting of Daunte Wright,” NYT, 4/13/21

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL

MN Stat §609.19. Murder in the second degree

MN Stat §609.195. Murder in the third degree

MN Stat §609.205. Manslaughter in the second degree

Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County District Court, complaint, 6/3/20

Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County District Court, State’s amended proposed jury instruction, 4/1/21

Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County District Court, State’s proposed jury instructions, 2/8/21

Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin, Hennepin County District Court, Defendant’s proposed jury instructions, 6/3/20

“Chauvin Trial Judge Denies Request For Jury Sequestration After Police Shooting,” NPR, 4/12/21

“EXPLAINER: What is excited delirium?” AP, 4/8/21

VIDEO: Dr. Martin Tobin testimony, 4/8/21

MATT GAETZ INVESTIGATION

U.S. Constitution Article I, Section 6, Clause 1

18 U.S. Code §1591 – Sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud, or coercion

18 U.S. Code §2421 – Transportation generally

18 U.S. Code §2422 – Coercion and enticement

“Citizen’s Guide To U.S. Federal Law On Child Sex Trafficking,” DOJ

“Statement of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Representative Matt Gaetz,” House Committee on Ethics statement, 4/9/21

“Embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is denied a meeting with Trump,” CNN, 4/12/21

“Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d Teen,” The Daily Beast, 4/8/21

“Indicted Matt Gaetz Associate Is Expected to Plead Guilty, Lawyers Say,” NYT, 4/8/21

“Matt Gaetz, Loyal for Years to Trump, Is Said to Have Sought a Blanket Pardon,” NYT, 4/6/21

“Justice Dept. inquiry into Matt Gaetz is said to be focused on cash paid to women,” NYT, 4/2/21

“Gaetz showed nude photos of women he said he’d slept with to lawmakers, sources tell CNN,” CNN, 4/1/21

“Matt Gaetz Is Said to Face Justice Dept. Inquiry Over Sex With an Underage Girl,” NYT, 3/30/21