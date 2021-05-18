In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the latest in the reported probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz and his potential criminal exposure, including the guilty plea and cooperation agreement signed by Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s friend and associate. They also provide an update on Derek Chauvin’s sentencing, and break down the charges in connection with the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

