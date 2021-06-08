In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the news that the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland is maintaining its position that it should defend Donald Trump against a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. They also discuss newly-released emails that show Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, pressuring the DOJ to investigate election fraud conspiracy theories, and the new developments in the criminal investigations into Trump and Matt Gaetz.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Joyce.

This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Sam Ozer-Staton – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Subscribe to Now & Then, hosted by historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman: Apple Podcasts, Spotify

CARROLL V. TRUMP

MARK MEADOWS

Katie Benner, “Meadows Pressed Justice Dept. to Investigate Election Fraud Claims,” New York Times , 6/5/2021

Full transcript and audio of the call between Trump and Raffensperger, Washington Post , 1/5/2021

TRUMP INVESTIGATION

Aaron Katersky and John Santucci, “Manhattan DA brought Trump Organization controller to testify before special grand jury: Sources,” ABC , 6/4/2021

Shayna Jacobs, “Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury to hear evidence, weigh potential charges,” WaPo , 5/25/21

MATT GAETZ

LAUGHING CHALLENGE