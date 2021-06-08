In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the news that the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland is maintaining its position that it should defend Donald Trump against a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. They also discuss newly-released emails that show Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, pressuring the DOJ to investigate election fraud conspiracy theories, and the new developments in the criminal investigations into Trump and Matt Gaetz.
We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Joyce.
This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.
Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Sam Ozer-Staton – Editorial Producer
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Subscribe to Now & Then, hosted by historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman: Apple Podcasts, Spotify
CARROLL V. TRUMP
- Carroll v. Trump, U.S. Court Of Appeals For The Second Circuit, Reply Brief, 6/7/2021
- Alan Feuer and Benjamin Weiser, “Biden Justice Department Seeks to Defend Trump in Suit Over Rape Denial,” New York Times, 6/7/2021
- Carroll v. Trump, NY State Supreme Court, Complaint, 11/4/2019
- Carroll v. Trump, NY State Supreme Court, Notice of Removal, 9/8/2020
- Carroll v. Trump,S. Southern District of New York, Opinion by Judge Kaplan, 10/27/2020
- 28 U.S. Code § 2679 – Exclusiveness of remedy
- Federal Tort Claims Act, US House of Representatives
- Jordan Fabian and Saagar Enjeti, “EXCLUSIVE: Trump vehemently denies E. Jean Carroll allegation, says ‘she’s not my type,” The Hill, 6/24/2019
- Barbara McQuade, “In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Lawsuit, Trump Hopes to Win by Losing,” Intelligencer, 9/11/2020
- First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
- Eric Swalwell v. Donald Trump, U.S. District Court District of Columbia, memorandum in support of Trump’s motion to dismiss, 5/24/21
MARK MEADOWS
- Katie Benner, “Meadows Pressed Justice Dept. to Investigate Election Fraud Claims,” New York Times, 6/5/2021
- Full transcript and audio of the call between Trump and Raffensperger, Washington Post, 1/5/2021
TRUMP INVESTIGATION
- Aaron Katersky and John Santucci, “Manhattan DA brought Trump Organization controller to testify before special grand jury: Sources,” ABC, 6/4/2021
- Shayna Jacobs, “Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury to hear evidence, weigh potential charges,” WaPo, 5/25/21
MATT GAETZ
- Marc Caputo, “Federal prosecutors looking into whether Gaetz obstructed justice,” Politico, 6/2/2021
- Cornell Legal Information Institute, “Obstruction of Justice”
- 18 U.S. Code §1512 – Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant
- Joyce Vance, “Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and why obstruction of justice matters,” MSNBC, 6/5/2021
LAUGHING CHALLENGE
- David Mack, “11 Things That Lasted Longer Than Trump’s Blog,” Buzzfeed, 6/2/2021