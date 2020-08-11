|
| LOG OUT
JOIN INSIDER
Listen to the CAFE Insider podcast
August 11, 2020

CAFE Insider 8/11: The Executive’s Privilege

LISTEN
  • Show Notes

In this episode of CAFE Insider, “The Executive’s Privilege,” Preet and Anne break down the political and legal questions around President Trump’s recent executive action, the latest in the legal fight over the House Judiciary Committee’s attempts to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association. 

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne. 

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

MICHAEL FLYNN 

Oral arguments before the full DC Circuit Court of Appeals addressing whether District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan should be ordered to  dismiss the perjury case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 8/11/20

Definition of Mandamus

EXECUTIVE ACTIONS 

CLIP: Larry Kudlow struggles to explain executive orders, 8/9/20 

CLIP: Sen. Chuck Schumer says the constitutionality of executive action is up to lawyers, 8/920 

CLIP: Popeye The Sailor Man theme song 

Evictions Executive Order, 8/8/20

Payroll tax memorandum, 8/8/20

Student loans memorandum, 8/8/20

Unemployment memorandum, 8/8/20

The Stafford Act 

David Super, “Inadequate, Unworkable, and Unlawful,” Balkinization blog, 8/8/20

TIKTOK 

TikTok Executive Order, 8/6/20

Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)  

International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) 

MCGAHN 

House Judiciary v. Don McGahn DC Circuit en banc ruling, 8/7/20

House Judiciary v. Don McGahn DC Circuit three-judge panel ruling, 2/28/20 

Trump v. Mazars Supreme Court ruling, 6/9/20 

NRA

New York AG Letitia James’ lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, 8/6/20

Ruth Marcus, “The NRA is a cesspool. That doesn’t mean it should be dissolved,” WaPo, 8/9/20

Join CAFE Insider

Give the Gift of Insider

Sign up to get the latest news, updates, and exclusive content from Preet delivered directly to your inbox.

Help your friends make sense of law & politics

join now
give insider
Stay in the Know

Get the CAFE Brief - which includes analytical essays by former SDNY organized crime chief Elie Honig, a concise recap of the week’s biggest legal stories, historical look-backs that help inform the present moment, and a roundup of the week's content at CAFE.

Thanks For Joining Us!

As a member of the CAFE community, you'll get occasional updates on promotions, live events, and new content. You can always update your email preferences in our preference center

An error occurred while processing your email. If this persists please email us at: [email protected]

Insider Podcast

CAFE Insider 8/11: The Executive’s Privilege

Download
x
piano logo

In order for members to sign up and log in, visitors should disable ad blockers and privacy extensions. We do not serve ads or share your data.

RELOAD NOW