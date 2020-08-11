CAFE Insider 8/11: The Executive’s Privilege

In this episode of CAFE Insider, “The Executive’s Privilege,” Preet and Anne break down the political and legal questions around President Trump’s recent executive action, the latest in the legal fight over the House Judiciary Committee’s attempts to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

MICHAEL FLYNN

Oral arguments before the full DC Circuit Court of Appeals addressing whether District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan should be ordered to dismiss the perjury case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 8/11/20

Definition of Mandamus

EXECUTIVE ACTIONS

CLIP: Larry Kudlow struggles to explain executive orders, 8/9/20

CLIP: Sen. Chuck Schumer says the constitutionality of executive action is up to lawyers, 8/920

CLIP: Popeye The Sailor Man theme song

Evictions Executive Order, 8/8/20

Payroll tax memorandum, 8/8/20

Student loans memorandum, 8/8/20

Unemployment memorandum, 8/8/20

The Stafford Act

David Super, “Inadequate, Unworkable, and Unlawful,” Balkinization blog, 8/8/20

TIKTOK

TikTok Executive Order, 8/6/20

Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)

International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)

MCGAHN

House Judiciary v. Don McGahn DC Circuit en banc ruling, 8/7/20

House Judiciary v. Don McGahn DC Circuit three-judge panel ruling, 2/28/20

Trump v. Mazars Supreme Court ruling, 6/9/20

NRA

New York AG Letitia James’ lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, 8/6/20

Ruth Marcus, “The NRA is a cesspool. That doesn’t mean it should be dissolved,” WaPo, 8/9/20