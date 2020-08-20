CAFE Insider 8/20: Bannon Indicted

In this special episode of CAFE Insider, “Bannon Indicted,” Preet breaks down SDNY’s indictment of Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former campaign CEO and White House chief strategist.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
U.S. v. Brian Kolfage, Stephen Bannon, et al. indictment, 8/20/20
President Trump deflects a question about his affiliations with defendants in criminal prosecutions, 8/20/20
Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement about his awareness of the investigation and forthcoming arrest, 8/20/20
Roger Stone’s comment on Steve Bannon’s indictment, 8/20/20