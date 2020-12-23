In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, MSNBC host and prolific author Rachel Maddow discusses the controversy surrounding the Wall Street Journal op-ed piece criticizing Dr. Jill Biden for using the credential “Dr.”
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES:
- Liz Plank, “This Dr. Jill Biden debacle is right-wing conservative panic at its worst,” MSNBC, 12/15/2020
- Antonia Noori Farzan, “Five years ago, Obama was blasted for wearing a tan suit. Now, it’s used to contrast him with Trump,” Washington Post, 8/28/2019