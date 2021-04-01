In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, longtime Slate legal journalist Dahlia Lithwick discusses the drawbacks of specialization in the law, and what it felt like when Justice Samuel Alito called her “some hack.”
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES:
- Dahlia Lithwick, “Justice Breyer on Whether Judges Get More Liberal as They Get Older,” Slate, 12/22/2020
- Jay Wexler, “Counting [Laughter] at the Supreme Court,” The Brink, 12/1/2016
- Tonja Jacobi, “Taking Laughter Seriously at the Supreme Court,” Vanderbilt Law Review, 10/2019
- Mark Joseph Stern, “Not All the Supreme Court’s Conservatives May Be Ready to Kill the Voting Rights Act,” Slate, 3/2/2021