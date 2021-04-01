On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Law is a Tutu,” Preet answers listener questions about whether government officials listen to his podcast, the debate around cameras in the courtroom, and his favorite legal films.
Then, Preet interviews Dahlia Lithwick, a senior editor and longtime legal writer at Slate. Lithwick is also the host of the Amicus podcast, which focuses on the Supreme Court.
In the Stay Tuned bonus, Lithwick discusses the drawbacks of specialization in the law, and what it felt like when Justice Samuel Alito called her “some hack.”
