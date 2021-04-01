Related Content: Listen to the bonus content for this episode here

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Law is a Tutu,” Preet answers listener questions about whether government officials listen to his podcast, the debate around cameras in the courtroom, and his favorite legal films.

Then, Preet interviews Dahlia Lithwick, a senior editor and longtime legal writer at Slate. Lithwick is also the host of the Amicus podcast, which focuses on the Supreme Court.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Lithwick discusses the drawbacks of specialization in the law, and what it felt like when Justice Samuel Alito called her “some hack.”

To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.

Listen to the entirety of Doing Justice, Preet’s new free six-part podcast based on his bestselling book of the same name. You can hear Preet’s incredible stories from his time as U.S. Attorney on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.



As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A

“House passes bill allowing cameras in federal courts,” Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press , 11/14/2005

Inherit the Wind (1960), IMDB

A Few Good Men (1992), IMDB

THE INTERVIEW

AMICUS:

Amicus with Dahlia Lithwick, Slate

Dahlia Lithwick, “The Steve and Nino Show,” Slate , 10/6/2011

Tony Mauro, “So Awkward! What to Do When a Justice Butchers a Pronunciation From the Bench?” Law.com , 4/12/2017

Bryan Gardner, “LawProse Lesson #259: Friendly banter about ‘amicus,’ LawProse , 7/27/2016

“The Law is an Ass,” Phrases.Org

TEACHING LAW

Dahlia Lithwick, “Lessons on Leading With Grace,” Slate , 10/21/2019

Dahlia Lithwick, “The Supreme Court Was Once a Champion of the Poor,” Slate , 3/29/2021

Sean Braswell, “Is it Time to End the Socratic Nonsense in Law School?” Ozy , 10/9/2019

Rick Hasen, Election Law Blog

Eugene Volokh, The Volokh Conspiracy, Reason.com

FIRST AMENDMENT

Dahlia Lithwick and Jameel Jaffer, “Who Gets First Amendment Protections These Days, Anyway?” Slate , 3/1/2021

Adam Liptak, “Can Twitter Legally Bar Trump? The First Amendment Says Yes,” New York Times , 1/9/2021

Jamal Greene, How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart , HMH Books , 3/16/2021

Nick Tabor, “Dahlia Lithwick on What’s Right (and Wrong) About the Media,” New York Magazine , 4/2/2016

BIDEN AND JUDGES:

Dahlia Lithwick, “Yale, Harvard, Yale, Harvard, Yale, Harvard, Harvard, Harvard, Columbia,” The New Republic , 11/13/2014

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern, “This Supreme Court Term Will End With Either Catastrophe or 13 Justices,” Slate , 10/5/2020

Dahlia Lithwick, “Slate’s Jurisprudence: Alito’s Hot-Button Issues,” NPR , 11/1/2005

“President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate 11 Judicial Candidates,” WhiteHouse.gov , 3/30/2021

Charlie Savage, “Biden Won’t Restore Bar Association’s Role in Vetting Judges,” New York Times , 2/11/2021

Amy Goldstein, “Bush Curtails ABA Role In Selecting U.S. Judges,” Washington Post , 3/23/2001

CHAUVIN TRIAL

Aymann Ismail, “Minneapolis Braces for the Trial of Derek Chauvin,” Slate , 3/29/2021

Marie Fazio and Andrés R. Martinez, “In the first signs of tension, Chauvin’s defense takes aim at a mixed martial artist who witnessed Floyd’s death,” New York Times , 3/30/2021

BONUS: JUSTICES