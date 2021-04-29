In this Stay Tuned bonus, CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward tells Preet about her experience as a stand-in for Uma Thurman on the 2003 film “Kill Bill.”

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: