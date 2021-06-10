In this bonus from Stay Tuned, Junger discusses the freedoms of parenthood and why walking is one of humankind’s most powerful abilities.

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS