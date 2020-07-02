|
join insider
Already a Member?
| LOG OUT
JOIN INSIDER
Listen to the CAFE Insider podcast
July 2, 2020

Stay Tuned Bonus 7/2: Cyrus Vance Jr., Part II

LISTEN
  • Show Notes

In this bonus from Stay Tuned, Manhattan District Cyrus Vance Jr. talks about the difficulties and inequities of prosecution during COVID-19.

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

  • “D.A. Vance’s Written Testimony for City Council Committees on Criminal Justice and Justice System Oversight Hearing on “COVID-19 in City Jails and Juvenile Detention Centers,” ManhattanDA.org, 5/19/2020 
  • Brendan Krisel, “Manhattan DA Won’t Prosecute Social Distancing Arrests,” Patch.com, 5/12/2020
  • Sonia Moghe, “Inside New York’s notorious Rikers Island jails, ‘the epicenter of the epicenter’ of the coronavirus pandemic,” CNN, 5/18/2020
  • Erica Orden, “Coronavirus forces prosecutors to embrace video conferencing in criminal probes. It’s raised a host of issues,” CNN, 5/7/2020

Join CAFE Insider

Give the Gift of Insider

Sign up to get the latest news, updates, and exclusive content from Preet delivered directly to your inbox.

Help your friends make sense of law & politics

join now
give insider
Stay in the Know

Get the CAFE Brief - which includes analytical essays by former SDNY organized crime chief Elie Honig, a concise recap of the week’s biggest legal stories, historical look-backs that help inform the present moment, and a roundup of the week's content at CAFE.

Thanks For Joining Us!

As a member of the CAFE community, you'll get occasional updates on promotions, live events, and new content. You can always update your email preferences in our preference center

An error occurred while processing your email. If this persists please email us at: [email protected]

Stay Tuned Bonus

Stay Tuned Bonus 7/2: Cyrus Vance Jr., Part II

Download
x
piano logo

In order for members to sign up and log in, visitors should disable ad blockers and privacy extensions. We do not serve ads or share your data.

RELOAD NOW