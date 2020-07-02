Stay Tuned Bonus 7/2: Cyrus Vance Jr., Part II

In this bonus from Stay Tuned, Manhattan District Cyrus Vance Jr. talks about the difficulties and inequities of prosecution during COVID-19.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- “D.A. Vance’s Written Testimony for City Council Committees on Criminal Justice and Justice System Oversight Hearing on “COVID-19 in City Jails and Juvenile Detention Centers,” ManhattanDA.org, 5/19/2020
- Brendan Krisel, “Manhattan DA Won’t Prosecute Social Distancing Arrests,” Patch.com, 5/12/2020
- Sonia Moghe, “Inside New York’s notorious Rikers Island jails, ‘the epicenter of the epicenter’ of the coronavirus pandemic,” CNN, 5/18/2020
- Erica Orden, “Coronavirus forces prosecutors to embrace video conferencing in criminal probes. It’s raised a host of issues,” CNN, 5/7/2020