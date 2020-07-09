Stay Tuned Bonus 7/9: Ellen Weintraub

In this bonus from Stay Tuned, FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub discusses her time as counsel to the House Ethics Committee and offers some hopeful examples of election reform.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- James Bornemeier, “‘How-Not-To’ Guide: Helping Politicians to Go by the Book,” Los Angeles Times, 5/13/1992
- “General election 2019: How much can parties spend?” BBC, 11/4/2019
- “Matching Funds Program,” New York City Campaign Finance Board, 2020
- Sarah Kliff, “Seattle’s radical plan to fight big money in politics,” Vox, 11/5/2018