In this bonus from Stay Tuned, renowned psychologist Dr. Daniel Kahneman discusses winning the Nobel Prize and whether lucky people exist.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
- Cass Sunstein, Daniel Kahneman, and Olivier Sibony, Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Little, Brown Spark, 5/18/21
- Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, “Prospect Theory: An Analysis of Decision under Risk,” The Econometric Society, March 1979