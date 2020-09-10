|
September 10, 2020

Stay Tuned Bonus 9/10: Michael Sandel

In this bonus from the latest episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “The Merit Trap,” Preet and Harvard philosophy Professor Michael Sandel discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the failures of meritocracy. They also look back on a revealing moment from the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings — when Kavanaugh used his Yale pedigree as evidence of his innocence against allegations of sexual assault. 

REFERENCES:

  • “Health Equity Considerations and Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups,” CDC.gov, 7/24/2020
  • “At CIA headquarters, Trump boasts about himself, denies feud,” Politico, 1/21/2017
  • Joe Pinsker, “‘I Got Into Yale’ Isn’t a Moral Defense,” The Atlantic, 9/28/2018

 

