Stay Tuned Bonus 9/10: Michael Sandel

In this bonus from the latest episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “The Merit Trap,” Preet and Harvard philosophy Professor Michael Sandel discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the failures of meritocracy. They also look back on a revealing moment from the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings — when Kavanaugh used his Yale pedigree as evidence of his innocence against allegations of sexual assault.

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

REFERENCES: