On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about the New York AG’s report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Then, Preet interviews renowned psychologist Dr. Daniel Kahneman, winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics that recognized his groundbreaking research on human rationality. He joins Preet to discuss his newest book, Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, co-authored with Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein.
Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Kahneman discusses winning the Nobel Prize and whether lucky people exist.
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
QUESTION & ANSWER:
- Report of Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Gov. Cuomo, Office of the Attorney General, 8/3/2021
- Position Statement of Gov. Cuomo, Glavin LLC, 8/3/2021
- VIDEO: AG James, Joon Kim, and Anne Clark press conference, 8/3/2021
- VIDEO: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response press conference, 8/3/2021
THE INTERVIEW:
-
- Cass Sunstein, Daniel Kahneman, and Olivier Sibony, Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Little, Brown Spark, 5/18/21
- Daniel Kahneman, Thinking Fast and Slow, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 4/2/13
- Caroline Criado Perez, “Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass Sunstein review – the price of poor judgment,” The Guardian, 6/3/21
- Darren Frey, “Variability in high-stakes decision-making is more prevalent than we might like to believe,” Science Magazine, 7/20/21
- Emily Zulz, “Daniel Kahneman: Your Intuition Is Wrong, Unless These 3 Conditions Are Met,” Thinkadvisor, 11/16/21
- Michael Lewis, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, W. W. Norton & Company, 3/17/04
- Michael Lewis, The Undoing Project, W. W. Norton & Company, 12/6/16
- Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, “Prospect Theory: An Analysis of Decision under Risk,” The Econometric Society, March 1979