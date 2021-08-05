On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about the New York AG’s report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Then, Preet interviews renowned psychologist Dr. Daniel Kahneman, winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics that recognized his groundbreaking research on human rationality. He joins Preet to discuss his newest book, Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, co-authored with Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

QUESTION & ANSWER:

Report of Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Gov. Cuomo, Office of the Attorney General , 8/3/2021

Position Statement of Gov. Cuomo, Glavin LLC , 8/3/2021

VIDEO : AG James, Joon Kim, and Anne Clark press conference, 8/3/2021

VIDEO : Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response press conference, 8/3/2021

THE INTERVIEW: