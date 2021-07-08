On this episode of Stay Tuned, “Barr the Enabler,” Preet answers listener questions about the latest developments in the case against an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, why Bill Cosby is not facing federal charges following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn his conviction, and the joy of seeing Bruce Springsteen perform over the weekend with his son.

Then, Preet interviews former prosecutor, Elie Honig about his new book, Hatchet Man, a deep-dive on the tenure of former Attorney General Bill Barr. They also discuss the DOJ under new AG Merrick Garland and the recent indictment of business entities under the Trump organization umbrella and CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Preet and Elie discuss both the challenge and satisfaction of commenting on breaking news in their role as CNN legal analysts.

