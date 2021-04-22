On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Because More,” Preet answers listener questions about the guilty verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Then, Preet interviews New York Times financial columnist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin about the problem of financial illiteracy, why wealthy people want even more, and what in the world a “SPAC” is.

Finally, in a special button to the episode, Preet speaks with his brother, CAFE Studios founder Vinit Bharara, about their shared childhood memories, the origins of Stay Tuned, and the changing media landscape.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Sorkin talks about an unusual social experiment he recently conducted while running through Central Park. He also discusses his role in the creation of Showtime’s Billions, the TV drama (very) loosely based on one of Preet’s high-profile prosecutions.

