September 3, 2020

Becoming a Warrior (with Katie Hill)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Becoming a Warrior,” Preet answers listener questions about the decision by the Director of National Intelligence to cancel all in-person election security briefings for Congress, the likelihood that Trump will pardon Steve Bannon, the FBI’s role in SDNY indictments, and whether the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act during the RNC.

Then, former California Congresswoman Katie Hill joins Preet for a conversation about her new memoir, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, which details her personal experiences with misogyny and cyber exploitation — and her eventual resignation from Congress.

This episode contains discussion of suicide, domestic violence, and sexual assault. 

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Additional resources can be found at SpeakingofSuicide.com/resources.

If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic abuse, please call 1-800-799-7233 for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474. 

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A

THE INTERVIEW:

HILL’S RUN FOR CONGRESS

  • Tim Dickinson, “Chatting With Millennial Candidate Katie Hill About Flipping One of California’s Red Districts,” Rolling Stone, 10/15/2018
  • Dana Goodyear, “Katie Hill is a new kind of California Democrat. Can she help flip the House?” The New Yorker, 6/12/2018
  • Michael Brown, “Katie Hill Leads The Pack In Congressional Campaign Finance,” Hometown Station, 4/16/2018
  • Jeff Daniels, “Democrat Katie Hill is the apparent winner in key California House race, will unseat GOP Rep. Steve Knight,” NBC News, 11/8/2018
  • “Katie Hill Flips The House In 2018,” She’s Running Ep. 4 (HBO), 11/16/2018
  • Li Zhou, “Young women are one of the most potent political forces of 2018,” Vox, 10/31/2018
  • Clare Foran, “No other Congress has ever looked like this,” CNN, 1/4/2019
  • Tara Law, “Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Becomes Youngest Woman Ever to Preside Over the House of Representatives,” Time Magazine, 5/11/2019
  • Crystal Duan, “Hill elected to be co-representative to House Majority leadership,” The Signal, 11/29/2018
  • Ella Nilsen, “House Democrats just passed a slate of significant reforms to get money out of politics,” Vox, 3/8/2019
  • “Katie Hill Wants to Give Electoral Power Back to the People with HR 1,” NowThis, 1/29/2019

RESIGNATION

  • Katie Hill announces her resignation on Twitter, 10/27/2019
  • Emily Cochrane, “Katie Hill Will Resign From Congress Amid Ethics Investigation,” The New York Times, 10/27/2019
  • Carrie Goldberg and Annie Seifullah, “Revenge porn is a tactic of abuse. Katie Hill’s case makes that clear.” Vox, 10/30/2019
  • Caitlin Moscatello, “Katie Hill, After the Scandal Her rise to Congress heralded the arrival of a new and modern political generation. And then the pictures leaked.” The Cut, 3/2/2020
  • “Katie Hill: Public shaming made me consider suicide,” BBC News, 8/25/2020 
  • Jane Mayer, “The Case of Al Franken,” The New Yorker, 7/29/2019
  • Jenny Hollander, “Midterms Candidate Katie Hill Calls Brett Kavanaugh a ‘Serial Predator’,” Marie Claire, 9/26/2018
  • Sarah D. Wire, “Rep. Katie Hill has Nancy Pelosi’s favor, but will that do her any favors?” Los Angeles Times, 4/24/2019

HILL’S FUTURE

Stay Tuned

Becoming a Warrior (with Katie Hill)

