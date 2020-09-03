Becoming a Warrior (with Katie Hill)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Becoming a Warrior,” Preet answers listener questions about the decision by the Director of National Intelligence to cancel all in-person election security briefings for Congress, the likelihood that Trump will pardon Steve Bannon, the FBI’s role in SDNY indictments, and whether the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act during the RNC.

Then, former California Congresswoman Katie Hill joins Preet for a conversation about her new memoir, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, which details her personal experiences with misogyny and cyber exploitation — and her eventual resignation from Congress.

This episode contains discussion of suicide, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Additional resources can be found at SpeakingofSuicide.com/resources.

If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic abuse, please call 1-800-799-7233 for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

