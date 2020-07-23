Beginning Again (with Eddie Glaude Jr.)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Beginning Again,” Preet answers listener questions about the ethics of the Trump family’s Goya endorsements, posse comitatus and the unidentified federal agents in Portland, and Preet’s frequent usage of the term “separate and apart.”

Then, Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude joins Preet for a conversation that covers his new book, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” and what we can learn from the late novelist about racism, America, and a path towards justice.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

INTERVIEW:

EARLY JAMES BALDWIN

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “African American Religion: A Very Short Introduction,” Oxford University Press , 9/24/2014

BALDWIN & THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “James Baldwin Insisted We Tell the Truth About This Country. The Truth Is, We’ve Been Here Before,” TIME Magazine , 6/25/2020

Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “The History That James Baldwin Wanted America to See,” The New Yorker , 6/19/2020

Eddie Glaude Jr. in compilation list of literary recommendations, “‘Every Work of American Literature is About Race,” New York Times, 6/30/2020

Ed Pavlić, “Why James Baldwin Went to the South and What It Meant to Him,” Literary Hub , 6/29/2018

“James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni in Conversation,” JSTOR Daily , 6/12/2020

James Baldwin, “No Name in the Streets,” Vintage , 4/17/1972

Esquire Editors, “James Baldwin: How to Cool It,” Esquire , 8/2/2017

“BEGIN AGAIN” & THE LIE

Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” Crown Publishing Group , 6/30/2020

Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “James Baldwin and the Trap Of Our History,” TIME Magazine , 8/18/2016

Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul,” Crown/Archetype, 1/12/2016

Pamela Newkirk, “How American democracy sustains racial inequality,” Washington Post, 2/5/2016

Begin Again’ Calls on James Baldwin to Make Sense of Today,” New York Times, 6/30/2020

Stokely Carmichael & Charles V. Hamilton, “Black Power: The Politics of Liberation,” Random House , 1967

Terry Gross, “A ‘Forgotten History’ Of How The U.S. Government Segregated America,” NPR , 5/3/2017

Luke Denne, “In ‘Cancer Alley,’ a renewed focus on systemic racism is too late,” NBC News , 6/21/2020

Antonia Juhasz, “Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ Is Getting Even More Toxic — But Residents Are Fighting Back,” Rolling Stone , 10/30/2019

Kevin Kruse, “What does a traffic jam in Atlanta have to do with segregation? Quite a lot,” The New York Times, 8/14/2019

Roge Karma, “ Why this moment demands radical politics,” Vox , 6/9/2020

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Melissa Russo, “New NYC Schools Chief’s ‘White Manhattan Parents’ Tweet Brews Controversy,” NBC , 4/27/2018

James Baldwin, “An Open Letter to Mr. Carter,” The New York Times , 1/23/1977

Philip Deloria, “What the Redskins Name and Confederate Statues Have in Common,” Politico , 07/15/2020

Walter Shapiro, “The Flawed Politics of a Law-and-Order Campaign,” The New Republic , 5/31/2020

Aristotle, W D. Ross, and Lesley Brown, “The Nicomachean Ethics,” Oxford University Press, 2009

Jan Ransom, “Case Against Amy Cooper Lacks Key Element: Victim’s Cooperation,” The New York Times , 7/7/2020

ON BLACK VOTERS & POLITICS

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “Black America can’t rely on Obama alone,” CNN , 2/16/10

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “Exodus!: Religion, Race, and Nation in Early Nineteenth-Century Black America,” University of Chicago Press , 2000

Amanda Sakuma, “Polls show Virginians are divided on Ralph Northam. The jury’s still out on Justin Fairfax,” Vox , 2/10/2019

“Eddie Glaude & Son: Leave Ballots Blank, Because Voting for the Status Quo Threatens Our Lives,” Democracy Now , 7/14/2016

James Baldwin, “Notes on the House of Bondage,” The Nation , 11/1/1980

Sean Illing, “Why this professor sees Trump as “an opportunity to imagine a new kind of politics,” Vox , 1/26/2017

W. E. B. Du Bois, “The Souls of Black Folk,” Yale University Press , 6/28/2015

