Beginning Again (with Eddie Glaude Jr.)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Beginning Again,” Preet answers listener questions about the ethics of the Trump family’s Goya endorsements, posse comitatus and the unidentified federal agents in Portland, and Preet’s frequent usage of the term “separate and apart.”
Then, Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude joins Preet for a conversation that covers his new book, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” and what we can learn from the late novelist about racism, America, and a path towards justice.
To listen to Stay Tuned bonus content, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.
Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- De Rienzo v. De Rienzo, 119 N.J. Super. 192, 194 (Ch. Div. 1972)
- “Overview of the Posse Comitatus Act,” Rand Corporation
- Walter M. Shaub Jr., “The Trumps think rules don’t apply to them. Their Goya endorsements prove it,” The Washington Post, 7/16/2020
- Anita Kumar, Senators request ethics probe after Ivanka Trump’s Goya endorsement, Politico, 7/21/2020
- U.S. Department of Justice, “Misuse of Position and Government Resources,” 5 CFR § 2635.702
- Christine Hauser, “What Is the Insurrection Act of 1807, the Law Behind Trump’s Threat to States?” The New York Times, 6/2/2020
INTERVIEW:
EARLY JAMES BALDWIN
- Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “African American Religion: A Very Short Introduction,” Oxford University Press, 9/24/2014
- Alexis de Tocqueville, “Democracy in America,” Saunders and Otley, 1835
- James Baldwin, “Maxim Gorki as Artist,” The Nation, 4/12/1947
- James Baldwin, “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” Knopf, 5/18/1953
- James Baldwin, “Notes of a Native Son,” Beacon Press, 11/21/1955
- Harriet Beecher Stowe, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” John P. Jewett and Company, 3/20/1852
BALDWIN & THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT
- Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “James Baldwin Insisted We Tell the Truth About This Country. The Truth Is, We’ve Been Here Before,” TIME Magazine, 6/25/2020
- Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “The History That James Baldwin Wanted America to See,” The New Yorker, 6/19/2020
- Eddie Glaude Jr. in compilation list of literary recommendations, “‘Every Work of American Literature is About Race,” New York Times, 6/30/2020
- Ed Pavlić, “Why James Baldwin Went to the South and What It Meant to Him,” Literary Hub, 6/29/2018
- “James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni in Conversation,” JSTOR Daily, 6/12/2020
- James Baldwin, “No Name in the Streets,” Vintage, 4/17/1972
- Esquire Editors, “James Baldwin: How to Cool It,” Esquire, 8/2/2017
“BEGIN AGAIN” & THE LIE
- Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” Crown Publishing Group, 6/30/2020
- Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “James Baldwin and the Trap Of Our History,” TIME Magazine, 8/18/2016
- Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul,” Crown/Archetype, 1/12/2016
- Pamela Newkirk, “How American democracy sustains racial inequality,” Washington Post, 2/5/2016
- Begin Again’ Calls on James Baldwin to Make Sense of Today,” New York Times, 6/30/2020
- Stokely Carmichael & Charles V. Hamilton, “Black Power: The Politics of Liberation,” Random House, 1967
- Terry Gross, “A ‘Forgotten History’ Of How The U.S. Government Segregated America,” NPR, 5/3/2017
- Luke Denne, “In ‘Cancer Alley,’ a renewed focus on systemic racism is too late,” NBC News, 6/21/2020
- Antonia Juhasz, “Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ Is Getting Even More Toxic — But Residents Are Fighting Back,” Rolling Stone, 10/30/2019
- Kevin Kruse, “What does a traffic jam in Atlanta have to do with segregation? Quite a lot,” The New York Times, 8/14/2019
- Roge Karma, “Why this moment demands radical politics,” Vox, 6/9/2020
BLACK LIVES MATTER
- Melissa Russo, “New NYC Schools Chief’s ‘White Manhattan Parents’ Tweet Brews Controversy,” NBC, 4/27/2018
- James Baldwin, “An Open Letter to Mr. Carter,” The New York Times, 1/23/1977
- Philip Deloria, “What the Redskins Name and Confederate Statues Have in Common,” Politico, 07/15/2020
- Walter Shapiro, “The Flawed Politics of a Law-and-Order Campaign,” The New Republic, 5/31/2020
- Aristotle, W D. Ross, and Lesley Brown, “The Nicomachean Ethics,” Oxford University Press, 2009
- Jan Ransom, “Case Against Amy Cooper Lacks Key Element: Victim’s Cooperation,” The New York Times, 7/7/2020
ON BLACK VOTERS & POLITICS
- Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “Black America can’t rely on Obama alone,” CNN, 2/16/10
- Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “Exodus!: Religion, Race, and Nation in Early Nineteenth-Century Black America,” University of Chicago Press, 2000
- Amanda Sakuma, “Polls show Virginians are divided on Ralph Northam. The jury’s still out on Justin Fairfax,” Vox, 2/10/2019
- “Eddie Glaude & Son: Leave Ballots Blank, Because Voting for the Status Quo Threatens Our Lives,” Democracy Now, 7/14/2016
- James Baldwin, “Notes on the House of Bondage,” The Nation, 11/1/1980
- Sean Illing, “Why this professor sees Trump as “an opportunity to imagine a new kind of politics,” Vox, 1/26/2017
- W. E. B. Du Bois, “The Souls of Black Folk,” Yale University Press, 6/28/2015
CLIPS
- James Baldwin speaking at the West Indian Student Center in London, 1969
- A conversation between James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni, SOUL, November 1971
- James Baldwin on progress, “James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket,” DKDMedia, 1990
- The First Civil Right political advertisement, The Nixon Campaign, 1968
- Associated Press, “New NYC schools head wades into diversity fight with tweet,” PIX11, 4/27/18
BUTTON:
- Preet’s Tweet about shaking John Lewis’ hand, 7/18/2020
- Preet’s Tweet about renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge, 7/17/2020
- John Lewis’ Speech at the March on Washington, 1963
- Martin Luther King III’s Tweet about John Lewis, 7/21/2020
- “From Rep. John Lewis, quotes in a long life of activism,” Washington Post, 7/17/2020