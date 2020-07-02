Between Two Prosecutors: Part II (with Cyrus Vance Jr.)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Between Two Prosecutors: Part II,” Preet continues his discussion with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Vance first returns for an update about the movement against police brutality that has grown out of the killing of George Floyd and the reforms that his office is considering. Then, we offer the second half of Preet and Vance’s conversation from late May, which focuses on Vance’s sex crimes prosecutions, on the relationship between COVID and racialized policing, and on the prospect of closing Riker’s Island.

To listen to Stay Tuned bonus content, become a member of CAFE Insider.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis of politically charged legal news, and updates from Preet.

And if you haven’t already, listen to a sample from this week’s episode of the CAFE Insider podcast for free at CAFE.com or in the Stay Tuned feed.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Cyrus Vance Jr., “Between Two Prosecutors: Part I,” Stay Tuned with Preet, 5/28/2020

UPDATE:

PROTEST PROSECUTIONS

“D.A. Vance Declines to Prosecute Protest Arrests,” ManhattanDA.org , 6/5/2020

“Amid NYC Violence, Manhattan DA Asks Gov. Cuomo To Use Emergency Powers To Enable Judges To Hold Looters On Bail,” CBS , 6/3/20

Molly Crane-Newman, “Manhattan DA won’t prosecute protesters amid mass NYC arrests, commends New Yorkers exercising civil rights at George Floyd demonstrations,” New York Daily News , 6/5/2020

Jeff Coltin, “Challengers blast Vance’s push to jail looters,” City and State NY , 6/9/20

William McGurn, “Cy Vance’s Broken Window,” Wall Street Journal , 6/15/2020

RELATIONSHIP WITH NYPD

Jen Ransom, “After Rift Over Protests, N.Y.P.D. Pulls Out of Prosecutors’ Offices,” The New York Times , 6/15/20

“Police commissioner weighs in on clash with protesters, NYPD budget cuts,” PIX11 , 6/30/2020

POLICE REFORMS

Statement by Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. on Repealing Civil Rights Law 50-A, ManhattanDA.org , 6/1/2020

Statement from D.A. Vance, D.A. Clark, D.A. Gonzalez, and D.A. Katz Regarding Chokeholds and Other Restraining Techniques, ManhattanDA.org , 6/9/2020

Christopher Robbins, “New York State Legislature Votes To Repeal Law 50-A That Shields Police From Scrutiny,” Gothamist , 6/9/2020

Dana Rubinstein and Jeffery C. Mays, “Nearly $1 Billion Is Shifted From Police in Budget That Pleases No One,” New York Times , 6/30/2020

CRIME IN NEW YORK

Mark Morales and Eric Levenson, “New York City crime stats show spike in burglaries and murders so far this year,” CNN , 6/16/2020

Tina Moore, “NYPD commish, chief of department blame shooting spike on bail reform, coronavirus, protests,” New York Post , 6/30/2020

PART II OF ORIGINAL INTERVIEW:

SEX CRIMES CASES

Michael Levenson, “Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist,” New York Times , 1/16/2020

Jan Ransom, “Gynecologist Spared Prison in ’16 Sex-Crime Plea Faces New Inquiry,” New York Times , 2/20/2020

Jonathan Dienst and Tom Shea, “Manhattan DA Cy Vance: Weinstein Guilty Verdict Could Change Sex Crime Trials Forever,” NBC News , 2/25/2020

BROKEN WINDOWS POLICING

RIKER’S ISLAND

Asher Stockler, “Rikers Island Chief Physician Warns Coronavirus Cases ‘Growing Quickly’ in NYC Jails, Says 20 Percent Will Need Hospitalization,” Newsweek , 3/31/2020

Tom Robbins, “The People vs. Cy Vance,” Marshall Project , 4/29/2018

INVESTIGATING TRUMP

Trump v. Vance Oral Arguments Transcription, SupremeCourt.gov , 5/12/2020

“Reply Brief For Petitioner: Trump v. Vance,” SupremeCourt.gov , 3/27/2020