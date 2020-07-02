|
July 2, 2020

Between Two Prosecutors: Part II (with Cyrus Vance Jr.)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Between Two Prosecutors: Part II,” Preet continues his discussion with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Vance first returns for an update about the movement against police brutality that has grown out of the killing of George Floyd and the reforms that his office is considering. Then, we offer the second half of Preet and Vance’s conversation from late May, which focuses on Vance’s sex crimes prosecutions, on the relationship between COVID and racialized policing, and on the prospect of closing Riker’s Island.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

UPDATE:

PROTEST PROSECUTIONS 

  • “D.A. Vance Declines to Prosecute Protest Arrests,” ManhattanDA.org, 6/5/2020
  •  “Amid NYC Violence, Manhattan DA Asks Gov. Cuomo To Use Emergency Powers To Enable Judges To Hold Looters On Bail,” CBS, 6/3/20
  • Molly Crane-Newman, “Manhattan DA won’t prosecute protesters amid mass NYC arrests, commends New Yorkers exercising civil rights at George Floyd demonstrations,” New York Daily News, 6/5/2020
  • Jeff Coltin, “Challengers blast Vance’s push to jail looters,” City and State NY, 6/9/20
  • William McGurn, “Cy Vance’s Broken Window,” Wall Street Journal, 6/15/2020

RELATIONSHIP WITH NYPD

  • Jen Ransom, “After Rift Over Protests, N.Y.P.D. Pulls Out of Prosecutors’ Offices,” The New York Times, 6/15/20
  • “Police commissioner weighs in on clash with protesters, NYPD budget cuts,” PIX11, 6/30/2020

POLICE REFORMS

  • Statement by Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. on Repealing Civil Rights Law 50-A, ManhattanDA.org, 6/1/2020
  • Statement from D.A. Vance, D.A. Clark, D.A. Gonzalez, and D.A. Katz Regarding Chokeholds and Other Restraining Techniques, ManhattanDA.org, 6/9/2020
  • Christopher Robbins, “New York State Legislature Votes To Repeal Law 50-A That Shields Police From Scrutiny,” Gothamist, 6/9/2020
  • Dana Rubinstein and Jeffery C. Mays, “Nearly $1 Billion Is Shifted From Police in Budget That Pleases No One,” New York Times, 6/30/2020

CRIME IN NEW YORK

  • Mark Morales and Eric Levenson, “New York City crime stats show spike in burglaries and murders so far this year,” CNN, 6/16/2020
  • Tina Moore, “NYPD commish, chief of department blame shooting spike on bail reform, coronavirus, protests,” New York Post, 6/30/2020

PART II OF ORIGINAL INTERVIEW:

SEX CRIMES CASES

  • Michael Levenson, “Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist,” New York Times, 1/16/2020
  • Jan Ransom, “Gynecologist Spared Prison in ’16 Sex-Crime Plea Faces New Inquiry,” New York Times, 2/20/2020
  • Jonathan Dienst and Tom Shea, “Manhattan DA Cy Vance: Weinstein Guilty Verdict Could Change Sex Crime Trials Forever,” NBC News, 2/25/2020

BROKEN WINDOWS POLICING

  • Darcel D. Clark, Eric Gonzalez, Melinda Katz, Michael E. McMahon, Anthony A. Scarpino Jr., Madeline Singas and Cyrus R. Vance Jr., “Why We Need to Reform New York’s Criminal Justice Reforms,” New York Times, 2/25/2020
  • “Race and Prosecution in Manhattan,” Vera Institute of Justice, 7/2014
  • “N.Y.C. Votes to Close Rikers. Now Comes the Hard Part,” New York Times, 10/17/2019
  • Anna Flagg and Ashley Nerbovig, “Subway Policing in New York City Still Has A Race Problem,” Marshall Project, 9/12/2018
  • J. David Goodman, “Turnstile Jumping Pits de Blasio Against Police Reformers,” New York Times, 2/7/2018
  • Jesse McKinley, “The ‘Gravity Knife’ Led to Thousands of Questionable Arrests. Now It’s Legal,” New York Times, 5/31/2019

RIKER’S ISLAND

  • Asher Stockler, “Rikers Island Chief Physician Warns Coronavirus Cases ‘Growing Quickly’ in NYC Jails, Says 20 Percent Will Need Hospitalization,” Newsweek, 3/31/2020
  • Tom Robbins, “The People vs. Cy Vance,” Marshall Project, 4/29/2018

INVESTIGATING TRUMP

  • Richard Lempert, “Waiting for Trump’s Tax Returns: Don’t Hold Your Breath,” Brookings Institute, 6/29/2020
  • Steve Vladeck, “President Trump’s Taxes Reach the Supreme Court, SCOTUSBlog, 11/15/2019

 

