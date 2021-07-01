On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about hiring practices at the SDNY, how to be an effective leader, and what he’s learned about interviewing from hosting Stay Tuned.

Then, Preet interviews Derek DelGaudio, an interdisciplinary artist and mentalist, about his new memoir, AMORALMAN: A True Story and Other Lies. The two spoke for a Miami Book Fair event on April 17, 2021.

Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where DelGaudio discusses what he learned about justice from growing up with a lesbian mother.

