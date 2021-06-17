On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about reports that Donald Trump and top White House staffers directly pressured the Justice Department to investigate false election fraud conspiracy theories. He also breaks down the reports that longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be charged as early as this summer, and the likelihood that Weisselberg will flip on Trump.

Then, Preet interviews Bill Bratton, who has led the police departments in New York City, Los Angeles, and Boston. Often called “America’s top cop,” Bratton is credited with being the primary architect of modern policing in America.

Preet’s conversation with Bratton was hosted by the Temple Emanu-el Streicker Center in New York City. Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Preet asks Bratton a series of questions posed by the event’s live audience.

Whitney Wild, “New emails show how Trump and his allies pressured Justice Department to try to challenge 2020 election results,” CNN , 6/15/2021

William Rashbaum, Ben Protess, Jonah Bromich, “Trump Executive Could Face Charges as Soon as This Summer,” New York Times , 6/15/2021

