In this special episode of Stay Tuned, “Educating America,” former New Jersey Attorney General and CAFE Insider co-host Anne Milgram interviews former U.S. Education Secretary, John King Jr., who served in the Obama administration. King now runs The Education Trust, a national nonprofit that seeks to close the education gap in America. They discuss school reopenings across the country, the impact of COVID-19 on low income and minority students, and why America needs bold education reform now.

