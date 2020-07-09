Free and Fair Elections (with Ellen Weintraub)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Free and Fair Elections,” Preet speaks with former homeland security and counterterrorism advisors to the president Ken Wainstein and Lisa Monaco about their new CAFE podcast, United Security, which debuts on Friday, July 10th.

Then, Federal Election Commission (FEC) Commissioner Ellen Weintraub joins Preet to discuss the largest risks of the 2020 presidential election, the challenging dynamics of the FEC, and why we shouldn’t expect immediate results on election night.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

UNITED SECURITY:

Lisa Monaco, O’Melveny & Myers

Ken Wainstein, Davis Polk

The New Threat Matrix (with Lisa Monaco & Ken Wainstein), CAFE.com , 5/4/2020

Stay Tuned National Security Special (with Lisa Monaco & Ken Wainstein), CAFE.com , 2/4/2020

Behind Closed Doors: Advising Obama and Mueller (with Lisa Monaco), CAFE.com , 9/28/2017

THE INTERVIEW:

FEC BACKGROUND

“Mission and History,” FEC.gov

“Campaign Finance Data,” FEC.gov

Lauren Eber, “Waiting for Watergate: The Long Road to FEC Reform,” Southern California Law Review , 2006

RECENT FEC CONTROVERSY

Ellen Weintraub, “I Will Not Be Silenced” Thread, Twitter , 10/10/2019

Reis Thebault, “Stymied by a polarized agency, FEC Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub finds her voice as a Trump critic,” Washington Post , 10/18/2019

Alex Horton, “Election chief, GOP colleague at odds over who kept a foreign activity memo from wide release,” Washington Post , 10/1/2019

Caroline Hunter, “How My FEC Colleague Is Damaging the Agency and Misleading the Public,” Politico , 10/22/2019

Caroline Hunter Resignation Letter, FEC.gov , 6/26/2020

Michelle Ye Hee Lee, “GOP appointee resigns from Federal Election Commission, once again leaving it without a quorum,” Washington Post , 6/26/2020

“FEC begins new chapter with Trainor at the helm,” The Fulcrum , 6/18/2020

VOTE-BY-MAIL

Ellen Weintraub, Election Countdown Tweets, Twitter , 7/1/2020

Ellen Weintraub, “Facts About Voting by Mail,” 66-Tweet thread, Twitter , 5/27/2020

Ellen Weintraub, “Statement of Commissioner Ellen L. Weintraub On Protecting the 2020 Election,” FEC.gov , 3/19/2020

Kate Conger and Davey Alba, “Twitter Refutes Inaccuracies in Trump’s Tweets About Mail-In Voting,” New York Times, 5/28/2020

Nicholas Wu, “FEC chairwoman calls out Trump over New Hampshire voter fraud claims,” USA Today , 8/17/2019

“Report: Ensuring Safe Elections,” Brennan Center , 4/30/2020

Michael Wines, “Stimulus Money to Protect Elections Falls Short, Critics Say,” New York Times , 3/25/2020

Adam Harris, “The Voting Disaster Ahead,” The Atlantic , 6/30/2020

ELECTION RESULTS

Ellen Weintraub and Kevin Kruse, “Take Some Deep Breaths and Prepare to Wait for Election Results,” New York Times , 5/18/2020

Emily Ngo, “Primary Day Is Here in New York. Just Don’t Expect All the Results Right Away,” NY1 , 6/23/2020

MICROTARGETING

Ellen Weintraub, “Don’t abolish political ads on social media. Stop microtargeting,” New York Times , 11/1/2019

Kate Conger, “Twitter Will Ban All Political Ads, C.E.O. Jack Dorsey Says,” New York Times , 10/30/2019

Richard Waters, “Google and the problem with microtargeting,” FT , 11/21/2019

“Facebook refuses to restrict untruthful political ads and micro-targeting,” Guardian , 1/9/2020

VOTER SUPPRESSION

Ellen Weintraub, Thread on Poll Worker Volunteering, Twitter , 6/29/2020

Daniel Garisto, “Smartphone Data Show Voters in Black Neighborhoods Wait Longer,’ Scientific American , 10/1/2019

Sam Levine, “Georgia primary blighted by long lines and broken voting machines,” The Guardian , 6/9/2020

CITIZENS UNITED

Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, SupremeCourt.gov , 1/21/2010

Ellen Weintraub, “Taking On Citizens United,” New York Times , 3/30/2016

Jordain Carney, “Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, The Hill , 7/30/2019

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Chiafalo v. Washington, SupremeCourt.gov , 7/6/2020

Adam Edelman, “Hamilton in Supreme Court’s ‘faithless electors’ decision? Just you wait,” NBC News , 7/6/2020

Robert Barnes, “Supreme Court says states may require presidential electors to support popular-vote winner,” Washington Post , 7/6/2020

DON MCGAHN

Ellen Weintraub, “Trump’s pick for White House counsel is wrong for the job,” Washington Post , 12/9/2016

Nancy Cook, ‘‘He’s Going to Be an Enabler’ As White House counsel, Don McGahn’s job is to keep Donald Trump in line. But he shares his boss’ hard-charging reputation,” Politico , 2/21/2017

Bradley A. Smith, “‘Deep FEC’ Goes After White House Counsel Don McGahn,” National Review , 3/9/2017

Katelyn Polantz, “Appeals court says Don McGahn doesn’t have to testify in major win for White House, CNN , 2/28/2020

