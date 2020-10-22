On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Ignorance and Power,” Preet answers listener questions about whether President Trump can legally destroy records during the transition period and whether he can issue pardons in secret. Then, Preet is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham to talk through this historical moment in presidential politics, the importance of decency, and his new podcast, “It Was Said,” which looks back at some of the most memorable speeches in American history.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Meacham discusses Bobby Kennedy’s April 1968 speech delivered in the immediate aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s killing. To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A

“Presidential Records Act of 1978,” National Archives

Kel McClanahan, “Trump and the Demise of the Presidential Records Honor System,” Just Security , 3/22/2019

“Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Reintroduces The Presidential Pardon Transparency Act To Prevent Secret Presidential Pardons,” House.gov , 2/26/2019

“Pardons: Frequently Asked Questions,” Justice.gov

INTERVIEW

Jon Meacham, ‘It Was Said’ Podcast, HISTORY , 2020

Jon Meacham, “His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope,” Random House , 8/2020

MEACHAM’S DNC SPEECH

Jon Meacham’s speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, YouTube , 8/20/2020

Jon Meacham, “Choosing a President Under a State of Siege,” Washington Post , 3/20/2020

Alexandra Alter, “A Presidential Historian Makes a Rare Appearance in Today’s Political Arena,” New York Times , 8/21/2020

PRESIDENTIAL DECENCY

Jon Meacham, “Jon Meacham on the One Thing That Might Decide This Mess of an Election: Decency,” Town & Country , 9/30/2020

Matthew Cantor, “Trump is right: this election is a choice between Thanos and Mr Rogers,” The Guardian , 10/18/2020

“The Censure Case of Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin (1954),” Senate.gov

Peter Baker, “A Half-Century After Wallace, Trump Echoes the Politics of Division,” New York Times , 7/30/2020

Andrew Glass, “FDR invokes the Neutrality Act, Sept. 25, 1939,” Politico , 9/25/2014

THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Jon Meacham’s Tweet on First Presidential Debate, Twitter , 9/30/2020

Eric Foner on Andrew Johnson, “Worst President in History,” London Review of Books , 9/24/2020

Andrew Johnson, “Third Annual Message to Congress,” Miller Center , 1867

TRUMP’S LEGACY

GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Meacham’s Eulogy at President George H.W. Bush’s Funeral, PBS NewsHour , 12/5/2018

Jon Meacham, “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” Random House , 2015

Steven A. Holmes, “When the Subject Is Civil Rights, There Are Two George Bushes,” New York Times , 6/9/1991

Andrew Rosenthal, “Bush Now Concedes a Need for ‘Tax Revenue Increases’ to Reduce Deficit in Budget,” New York Times , 6/27/1990

Brett Molina, “President Trump takes swipe at George H.W. Bush’s ‘thousand points of light,’” USA Today , 7/6/2018

Cleve Wootson, Jr., “George H.W. Bush got to hear his own eulogy before he died. His reaction was priceless,” Washington Post , 12/5/2018

‘IT WAS SAID’

