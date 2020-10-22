On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Ignorance and Power,” Preet answers listener questions about whether President Trump can legally destroy records during the transition period and whether he can issue pardons in secret. Then, Preet is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham to talk through this historical moment in presidential politics, the importance of decency, and his new podcast, “It Was Said,” which looks back at some of the most memorable speeches in American history.
In the Stay Tuned bonus, Meacham discusses Bobby Kennedy’s April 1968 speech delivered in the immediate aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s killing. To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.
Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Senior Audio Producer: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Sam Ozer-Staton, and Noa Azulai.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A
- “Presidential Records Act of 1978,” National Archives
- Kel McClanahan, “Trump and the Demise of the Presidential Records Honor System,” Just Security, 3/22/2019
- “Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Reintroduces The Presidential Pardon Transparency Act To Prevent Secret Presidential Pardons,” House.gov, 2/26/2019
- “Pardons: Frequently Asked Questions,” Justice.gov
INTERVIEW
- Jon Meacham, ‘It Was Said’ Podcast, HISTORY, 2020
- Jon Meacham, “His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope,” Random House, 8/2020
MEACHAM’S DNC SPEECH
- Jon Meacham’s speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, YouTube, 8/20/2020
- Jon Meacham, “Choosing a President Under a State of Siege,” Washington Post, 3/20/2020
- Alexandra Alter, “A Presidential Historian Makes a Rare Appearance in Today’s Political Arena,” New York Times, 8/21/2020
PRESIDENTIAL DECENCY
- Jon Meacham, “Jon Meacham on the One Thing That Might Decide This Mess of an Election: Decency,” Town & Country, 9/30/2020
- Matthew Cantor, “Trump is right: this election is a choice between Thanos and Mr Rogers,” The Guardian, 10/18/2020
- “The Censure Case of Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin (1954),” Senate.gov
- Peter Baker, “A Half-Century After Wallace, Trump Echoes the Politics of Division,” New York Times, 7/30/2020
- Andrew Glass, “FDR invokes the Neutrality Act, Sept. 25, 1939,” Politico, 9/25/2014
THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
- Jon Meacham’s Tweet on First Presidential Debate, Twitter, 9/30/2020
- Eric Foner on Andrew Johnson, “Worst President in History,” London Review of Books, 9/24/2020
- Andrew Johnson, “Third Annual Message to Congress,” Miller Center, 1867
TRUMP’S LEGACY
- Claude Rains in Casablanca, YouTube, 1942
- Martin Pengelly, “Trump blasts Sasse for predicting Senate Republican bloodbath,” The Guardian, 10/17/2020
- Li Zhou, “John Cornyn becomes the latest Senate Republican to ramp up criticism of Trump,” Vox, 10/18/2020
- Sarah Ellison, “How the 1619 Project took over 2020,” Washington Post, 10/13/2020
- Churchill May 1940
- Winston Churchill, “Address to Joint Session of U.S. Congress,” National Churchill Museum, 1941
- “The FBI File Controversy,” Electronic Privacy Information Center, 1996
- “U.S is Beginning Criminal Inquiry in Pardon of Rich,” New York Times, 2/15/2001
- “Democrats on Twitter more liberal, less focused on compromise than those not on the platform,” Pew Research, 2/3/2020
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
- Meacham’s Eulogy at President George H.W. Bush’s Funeral, PBS NewsHour, 12/5/2018
- Jon Meacham, “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” Random House, 2015
- Steven A. Holmes, “When the Subject Is Civil Rights, There Are Two George Bushes,” New York Times, 6/9/1991
- Andrew Rosenthal, “Bush Now Concedes a Need for ‘Tax Revenue Increases’ to Reduce Deficit in Budget,” New York Times, 6/27/1990
- Brett Molina, “President Trump takes swipe at George H.W. Bush’s ‘thousand points of light,’” USA Today, 7/6/2018
- Cleve Wootson, Jr., “George H.W. Bush got to hear his own eulogy before he died. His reaction was priceless,” Washington Post, 12/5/2018
‘IT WAS SAID’
- Scott Simon and Jon Meacham, “’It Was Said’ Podcast Breaks Down Iconic American Speeches,” NPR Weekend Edition, 9/12/2020
- Ward Just, “The Congressman Who Loved Flaubert: 21 Stories and Novellas,” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 1990
- David Stout, “Ward Just, 84, Dies; Ex-Journalist Found Larger Truths in Fiction,” New York Times, 12/22/2019
- Meghan McCain’s Eulogy for John McCain, PBS NewsHour, 9/5/2018
- Jacob Weisberg, “The Road to Reagandom,” Slate, 1/8/2016
- President Obama’s DNC Keynote, CNN, 2004
BUTTON:
- Jose A. Del Real, “One last vote: In Michigan, a terminally ill man’s mission to cast a ballot,” Washington Post, 10/17/2020
- Christina Cassidy, “Some States Allow Ballots if Voters Die Before Election Day,” Associated Press, 10/19/2020
- IWillVote.com