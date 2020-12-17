On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about Bill Barr’s resignation, and the controversial Wall Street Journal op-ed article that called on Dr. Jill Biden, the incoming first lady, to refrain from calling herself by “Dr. Biden” because she is not a medical doctor.

Then, Preet is joined by Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine. They discuss the state of the journalism industry, the psychology of Donald Trump, and American diplomacy in the Middle East at the dawn of the Biden presidency.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Goldberg discusses the time he spent in Israel during early adulthood, and the lessons he learned about his own American identity. Plus, what shows has Goldberg been binge watching during quarantine?

To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai, David Kurlander.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

AG Barr resignation letter, Washington Post , 12/14/2020

Mark Landler, “Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Inquiry,” New York Times , 3/2/2017

Joseph Epstein, “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.,” Wall Street Journal , 12/11/2020

Paul Gigot, “The Biden Team Strikes Back,” Wall Street Journal , 12/13/2020

Adam Grant, “Yes, Women with Doctorates Should Be Called Dr.,” Linkedin , 12/13/2020

Adam Grant tweet citing study, Twitter , 12/13/2020

THE INTERVIEW:

BRUCE

Jeffrey Goldberg, “Jersey Boys,” The Atlantic , 8/1/2012

Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA,” Youtube

America, “A Horse With No Name,” Youtube

Lauren Onkey, “As ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Closes, Its Excellent Film Welcomes A New Audience,” NPR , 12/13/2018

Jon Stewart, “Bruce Springsteen Tribute,” The Kennedy Center , 2009

E Street Radio, SiriusXM

TRUMP

Tom Nichols, “Donald Trump, the Most Unmanly President,” The Atlantic , 5/25/2020

Jeffrey Goldberg, “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers,’” The Atlantic , 9/3/2020

Jeffrey Goldberg, “Why Obama Fears for Our Democracy,” The Atlantic , 11/16/2020

Stay Tuned: The Opposite of Trump? (with Michael Bennet), CAFE.com , 9/29/2019

“’The Atlantic’ Editor Discusses Reporting On Trump’s Remarks About The Military,” NPR , 9/4/2020

STATE OF JOURNALISM

Michael Calderone, “Laurene Powell Jobs solidifies control of The Atlantic as Bradley relinquishes duties,” Politico , 11/20/2019

“The Atlantic Appoints Nicholas Thompson as CEO and Expands Board of Directors,” The Atlantic , 12/3/2020

COVID-19 Tracking Project, The Atlantic

MIDDLE EAST

Jeffrey Goldberg, “Iran and the Palestinians Lose Out in the Abraham Accords,” The Atlantic , 9/16/2020

Jeffrey Goldberg, “The Obama Doctrine,” The Atlantic , 3/1/2016

Alexia Underwood, “The controversial US Jerusalem embassy opening, explained,” Vox , 5/16/2018

BUTTON