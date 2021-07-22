On this episode of Stay Tuned, “Nixon and Trump,” Preet answers listener questions about the investigation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment, Cuomo’s potential role in spreading false rumors that Preet is running for New York governor, and the indictment of Trump ally Thomas Barrack.
Then, Preet interviews Kurt Andersen, the host of the new podcast Nixon at War. They discuss Nixon’s psychology, the links between Watergate and the Vietnam War, and the use of an iconic expletive in the New York Times.
Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Andersen talks about New York City politics and the recent Democratic mayoral primary.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
