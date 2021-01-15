In this special episode of Stay Tuned, “Policing the Capitol,” former New Jersey Attorney General and CAFE Insider co-host Anne Milgram interviews former Camden, NJ Police Chief Scott Thomson and former D.C. Police Chief Charles Ramsey, both of whom have had influential careers in law enforcement and championed blueprints for police reform. They discuss the police response to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, how to prepare for the worst, and why departments need to address the problem of officers having ties to hate groups.
