In this special episode of Stay Tuned, “Policing the Capitol,” former New Jersey Attorney General and CAFE Insider co-host Anne Milgram interviews former Camden, NJ Police Chief Scott Thomson and former D.C. Police Chief Charles Ramsey, both of whom have had influential careers in law enforcement and championed blueprints for police reform. They discuss the police response to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, how to prepare for the worst, and why departments need to address the problem of officers having ties to hate groups.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically-charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.



As always, tweet your questions to @AnneMilgram with the hashtag #AskAnne, @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producer: Noa Azulai.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL

Jay Reeves, Lisa Mascaro, Calvin Woodward, “Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared,” AP News , 1/11/21

“ House, With Some G.O.P. Support, Votes to Impeach Trump a Historic Second Time,” New York Times , 1/13/21

Matt Cohen, “Armed Protesters Stormed the Michigan Statehouse This Afternoon,” Mother Jones , 4/30/20

Jack Healy, “These Are the 5 People Who Died in the Capitol Riot,” New York Times , 1/11/21

RESPONSE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT