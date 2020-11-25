In this episode of Stay Tuned, “Revisiting Patterns of Change,” Boston College History Professor Heather Cox Richardson joins Preet to discuss the evolution of the Republican Party, the danger of false political imagery, and the lasting legacy of American racism.

This episode initially aired in June 2020. The re-aired episode includes new exclusive bonus material.

To listen to weekly Stay Tuned bonus content, and get access to the United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, along with audio notes by Preet and Elie Honig, become a member of CAFE Insider.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis of politically charged legal news, and updates from Preet.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Sam Ozer-Staton, and Noa Azulai.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

INTERVIEW:

Heather Cox Richardson, How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America , Oxford University Press , 4/2020

Heather Cox Richardson, Letters from an American , Facebook and Substack

CRISES OF GOVERNMENT:

Heather Cox Richardson, To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party , Basic Books , September 2014

David Frum, “Bring Back the Mugwumps,” The Atlantic , 1/2010

Zach Montague, “Holding It Aloft, He Incited a Backlash. What Does the Bible Mean to Trump?” New York Times , 6/2/2020

Matt Zapotosky, “Barr again defends police move on demonstrators outside Lafayette Square, in an account that belies what happened,” Washington Post , 6/7/2020

HISTORICAL PARALLELS:

Peter Baker, “In Days of Discord, Trump Fans the Flames,” New York Times , 5/30/2020

Paul Dickson and Thomas B. Allen, “Marching on History,” Smithsonian Magazine , 2/2003

“‘My eyes feel at peace now’: Frank Rizzo mural is erased, as calls for racial justice bring change to Philly’s Italian Market,” Philadelphia Inquirer , 6/7/2020

Mark Landler, “‘Get Rid of Them’: A Statue Falls as Britain Confronts Its Racist History,” New York Times , 6/8/2020

McKay Coppins, “Why Romney Marched,” The Atlantic , 6/8/2020

REPUBLICAN PARTY:

Heather Cox Richardson, “From Goldwater to Reagan and now Trump. But Americans will fight this latest brand of cartoon conservatism,” Guardian , 1/28/2017

Heather Cox Richardson, Letter from an American on Star Wars, Substack , 2/9/2020

Eric Hoffer, The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements , Harper Collins , 1952

Max Blumenthal, “Ike’s Other Warning,” New York Times , 9/2/2019

Larry J. Sabato, “How Goldwater Changed Campaigns Forever,” Politico , 10/27/1964

Kevin P. Phillips, The Emerging Republican Majority , Princeton University Press , 1969

Angie Maxwell, “What we get wrong about the Southern strategy,” Washington Post , 7/26/2019

Ryan Teague Beckwith, “George Lucas Wrote ‘Star Wars’ as a Liberal Warning. Then Conservatives Struck Back,” Time , 10/10/2017

Rick Perlstein, “Exclusive: Lee Atwater’s Infamous 1981 Interview on the Southern Strategy,” The Nation , 11/13/2012

Marc Fisher, “GOP platform through the years shows party’s shift from moderate to conservative,” Washington Post , 8/28/2012

Sam Sanders, “Why Did Jeb Bush Fail? There Are Many Theories,” NPR , 2/26/2016