Scenes from the Mueller Probe (with Anne Milgram & Andrew Weissmann)

In this special episode of Stay Tuned , “Scenes from the Mueller Probe,” Anne Milgram interviews Andrew Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor in the Mueller investigation. Weissmann reflects on the probe, shares his view on the Roger Stone commutation, and previews his forthcoming book, Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation.

Hi folks, Anne Milgram here. We have a special episode for you today. I’ll be speaking with my friend, Andrew Weissmann, a veteran of the Justice Department. He most recently served as a top prosecutor in the office of special counsel, Robert Mueller. He writes about that experience in a forthcoming book titled Where Law Ends: Inside The Mueller Investigation. I’m excited that he joins me today as we have much to discuss from all the recent news to a look back at his extraordinary career. Welcome to the podcast, Andrew.

Great to be here, Anne.

Let’s start. You and I have known each other for a long time, and I always like to front that. I think we met when you were running the Enron investigation when we were both at the Department of Justice.

I remember that just as well. And you were, I think heading off to the Eastern District of New York where I had been a prosecutor for many, many years, and a mutual friend had us over for dinner, which I think was the first home cooked meal I’d had in about two years of working on Enron.

I think that’s right. And I think I cooked dinner, is that right?

Of course, you did, because of one thing that I’m not sure, everyone… I’ve listened to you religiously, but I’m not sure it’s come up that you are a fantastic cook, I mean, it’s scary.

Thank you. That’s very kind. I make a lot of chicken fingers and French fries right now for my six year old. So we met years ago, this is going back to 2004, 2005, I would guess?

Yeah.

And I want to start today with the special counsel work that you completed, but then I want to work backwards in some of the other parts of your career. And there’s so much for us to talk about, but let’s just jump in. And I’m really curious to know, I think a lot of listeners won’t understand that when you joined the special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, you were sitting at the Department of Justice running the fraud section at that moment in time. The administration changed, President Trump was elected in 2016, you stayed for a period of time beyond that. Is that right?

Yep, that’s exactly right. So the fraud section is part of main justice, so it’s part of the Department of Justice. It’s located principally in Washington and it’s part of their criminal division. And just like there’re United States attorneys that do criminal prosecutions and civil prosecutions around the country, the fraud section does white collar investigations based out of Washington DC.

And when did you join the Mueller team exactly? When did you join the special counsel’s team?

It was, I think the first week of June, 2017.

So you’d stayed in the Trump administration at DOJ for about almost six months, and then, how do you get to the special counsel’s office?

Well, I had worked with the director twice before that, I had been a special counsel.

Let me just be clear that the director means Robert Mueller because he was the director of the FBI.

I’ll tell you a funny story about that. When you’re in United States Attorney’s office, everybody is Ann and Bob and Matt, they’re all first names, including the United States Attorney. So I show up the first time at the FBI as director Mueller’s special counsel. And of course, director Mueller is like, “Just call me Bob.” And the first time I called him Bob in front of special agents of the FBI, daggers were coming out of people’s eyes. I mean, it’s a very hierarchical institution. So I’ve trained myself for two years when I was the general counsel and when I was special counsel for six months that you just say director Mueller, no matter what Bob might want to say.

So even when you were in the special counsel’s office, did you still refer to him as the director?

I joked with Aaron Zebley, who was also at the FBI with me that we just couldn’t do it. We could not switch to saying Bob, even though other people did.

And Aaron Zebley, he was both at the FBI and he was on the special counsel’s team?

Yes, he and I had the same trajectory and we just could not bring ourselves… I think at some point we were saying, “The man formerly known as the director.”

What did everybody else refer to Robert Mueller as when he was special counsel?

Sir.

On the special counsel’s team, sir? Okay. And then if you were in conversations with them, would they refer to him as Bob or as the director?

It’s funny, it reminds me of when I did a case against the boss of the Genovese family who had a rule about not using his name, people just avoided the name issue, so it was basically sir, the boss, occasionally the director.

Also, like Harry Potter, where you don’t say the names?

Yes, exactly.

Although in a different way, the opposite-

But just to be clear, Bob Mueller would have been perfectly happy to have everyone, whether it’s at the FBI or in the special counsel referring to him as Bob.

So you start in June, what’s your official role there?

There were three principal teams to do the investigation. They wasn’t very imaginative in terms of the names of the teams. There was Team R, Team M, as in Mary, and Team 600. And Team R stood for Russia, Team M stood for Manafort, which was basically everything Russia except everything related to Team M, so it was sort of a carve out. And then Team 600 referred to the part of the internal Department of Justice regulation that allowed us to investigate obstruction.

So the whole Manafort prosecution came under Team M? Which team were you a part of?

Sorry. I was the head of Team M.

Okay. Who is the head of Team R.

Jeannie Rhee

Okay. And Team 600?

Jim Quarles.

Got it. And the cases that are brought against Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, where did they fall?

Roger Stone was a Team R case, and Flynn had his own separate person, and so it didn’t fall into any of the three buckets. There are obviously, in all of these, there’s overlap. So you can develop proof and witnesses and lines of evidence that fall into multiple buckets. And then obviously, just like any other case that you and I have done, you coordinate.

So there were two Manafort cases, right? The first was tried in the Eastern District of Virginia by Greg Andres, who was a colleague of yours also in the Eastern District. The second was going to be tried in DC. Who would have tried the second case in DC?

The first case, Greg was on it, but we also had a team of really great agents and two other prosecutors who were all part of Team M. And then the second case was going to be Jennie and me, and there’s a long story about how that happened and the strategy behind it. But that was the second trial that was about four weeks after the verdict in the first trial.

And that’s the case that Manafort ultimately pled guilty on, so you didn’t go to trial?

Exactly.

How did it come to pass that the Eastern District case went first?

The Eastern District of Virginia is known as the rocket docket. It’s something that when I became a defense lawyer seemed very unfair to me, but when you’re a prosecutor, it seems great. And what a rocket docket means is that upon indictment, the court sets, in general, a very fast trial date. So even though the Eastern District of Virginia case was indicted, second, it went to trial first because of that rocket docket.

Got it. So one of the things I noticed is there hasn’t been that much written about the offices themselves of the special counsel, and I assume that was intentional that during the time that the work was happening, you didn’t want people to be publishing your address, waiting outside, you wanted to have some privacy. But can you describe for us a little bit of… Just take us through a day, you get to the office, what does the office look like? In my mind, I picture it as like a fancy law firm office, but I also, my first job in the Manhattan DA’s office and also parts of the Eastern District were not like a fancy law firm’s. I want to get a sense of what it was like there.

So I think people may have a sense that when you work in the government, it may look like the private sector, and that’s so far from the truth. This was no different than any other office I was at. When I first started as a prosecutor, I went from a law firm in Manhattan and I suddenly was in what used to be a broom closet in the basement of the courthouse in the Eastern District of New York. You could barely fit a table, a lamp, and a chair in there. The furniture was built by prisoners, part of UNICOR, so it wasn’t the high grade quality. Even though your surroundings, weren’t luxurious to say the least, I was also never happier.

So it really is divorced from those kinds of fiscal trappings. And the same thing was true in the special counsel’s office. We ended up eventually having the floor of a building on the south side of The Mall in Washington.

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

As you know, Bob Mueller was absolutely clear about keeping everything as tightly held as possible.

Yeah. He’s a guy who strikes me as would never leak or allow his team to leak, and so it feels like-

Absolutely.

… just the worst thing to someone like him. So I assume he was in the office every day you were in the office. I can’t remember exactly, how many lawyers were on the special counsel team?

So ultimately, there were about 17 lawyers and many, many more agents and analysts and then some support staff.

Who’s the first one in the office in the morning? Was it you?

No. As you know, and it’s nice of you to ask that question, Anne, that’s facetious because as you know, I’m an inveterate New Yorker, or at least before I spent 10 years of my life in Washington, I used to be able to say I was inveterate an New Yorker. So I’m used to keeping New York hours, which for your audience, means that you come in late, but you stay very late, so a typical New Yorker-

Right. Yeah. It’s very cultural in New York. Yes.

You might get in between 9:00 and 10:00 and leave also between 9:00 and 10:00. For the special counsel, I didn’t do that. I would be in by 8:00, 8:30 and then I tried to stay as late as necessary, I mean, that could be, depending on what’s going on, 11:00 or 12:00 at night. But I can say director Mueller was always there before I was.

And how about the agents? Usually in my experience, they’re the ones that get there the first.

Crazy. It’s crazy.

Like 4:00 in the morning.

It’s like out of nowhere, honestly they could be there at 5:00 AM for all I know, but when I showed up, the agents were all there busy.

I know we’re not going to talk about the inside of the investigation. And obviously, I hope all the listeners will understand. At this moment, everybody is saying, “Uh.” But there are a couple of things I think are worth just touching on. At some point, you’re sitting in the office and the President of the United States starts tweeting about you. And really, it’s not just you, there was just a huge amount of criticism that was directed at the Mueller team and at the investigation from the president. I’m just really curious to know, what does that feel like? You’ve handled a ton of high profile cases, you’ve done Enron, you’ve prosecuted very serious mob cases. This felt different to me, but I want to hear from you, what was that like?

One of the things that when you’re a lawyer, you usually don’t think of yourself as part of the story, you have a client and you are advocating for that client, whether you’re a defense lawyer or whether you work for the United States government. And I still remember the very first time that I personally was attacked or certain tribes made me part of the story, and that was when I started as a young lawyer in the organized crime and racketeering section in the Brooklyn US attorney’s office. And that’s a standard part of a defense strategy, which is to attack the prosecution.

And by the way, I’m not in any way denigrating that, that’s just what happens, and it’s very uncomfortable at first. So I think that was in some ways a very good training in developing a tough exterior and that outer shell. Enron obviously took that to a very different level. And then when I thought that was the worst I would ever have to be subjected to, and obviously this was a level more than that. And I guess the only thing I can say is my initial reaction, other than feeling this incredibly queasy feeling in the pit of your stomach is, I just was thinking, “I’m such nobody. Doesn’t the president of the United States have something better to be doing with his time than then engaging in that kind of behavior?”

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

And so you had to go through your calendar, this all gets released eventually publicly. And aside from the fact that I didn’t know you liked potlucks, I would say that the thing that I was struck by and wanted to just spend a minute on were the moots that you were doing before arguments. And so can you explain a little bit, again, not the substance, but just what’s the process you were going through and why did you do… What’s a moot and why did you do them?

Before I just answer that directly, let me-

Yeah. You want to, you want to answer the potlucks?

Yeah, exactly, because that’s like really throwing down the gauntlet. This wasn’t summer camp and there wasn’t a lot of team building exercises, but around certain key holidays, there would be a potluck. One thing that the Freedom of Information Act requires is that when you’re in the government, you have to turn over any and all communications notes, calendars, anything. And so I took a vow-

Just so people know, nothing related to the internal investigation, that’s secretive, but as long as it doesn’t reveal something related to the inner workings of the case, is that sort of-

There are certain exceptions, but if you have appointments with people, I remember there was my calendar would say haircut. I had to go through four years of calendar entries. And it comes from a very good place. I mean, the point of FOIA is to have a transparency in government. And many of your listeners, I think, would think, particularly right now, that it’s a very, very useful statute.

Yeah, exactly.

So even though on an individual basis, it’s a pain in the butt to go through all of that-

What did you bring to the potlucks? Do you have a potluck dish?

You have to remember, I really am not a cook. like you said. Let me just think what I brought. Oh, yeah. So I brought, this is going to be just pathetic, so you’re going to start laughing, but I would drop my dog off at his doggy daycare and there was a liquor store right next to it, so I would get sodas and tonic water and things like that. I can’t remember if we ever had alcohol, and I don’t think we did because our office, almost all of the office was a skiff, so you can’t have that.

Can you just explain what a skiff is?

It’s like sensitive compartmentalized information facility, and our entire office, except for the lunch room and one conference room and two bathrooms, were inside a skiff, and that meant that it was like going back to the 1970s because you had to leave outside every electronic device. So we all started wearing watches. We couldn’t bring in iPhones, Fitbits, laptops, iPads, anything like that couldn’t go inside, and so we all stayed in that area.

So like you come into the office, you drop all that stuff, and then you would go inside the skiff, or you’d be in the lunchroom where you have access to the devices?

Exactly. And so if you needed to check your personal email, everyone be huddled in the kitchen space by the window, which was the one area where you could get some reception.

So you brought soda and tonic. One last question on this, what did Robert Mueller bring to the potluck?

Himself.

He didn’t Baker or cook for the potluck?

No.

No? Yeah. So tell us about the moots.

In addition to the three teams that I mentioned, we had a legal team that was led by the phenomenal Michael Dreeben, who like me was on detail from main justice. I was just coming from the fraud section, he was coming from the solicitor General’s office. And he basically has overseen every criminal appeal to the Supreme Court in like the last 25 years. And then he had three people as part of that team. And they were so meticulous. They argued everything that was certainly in the court of appeals and a few things that were court level, in addition to lots of legal work. For instance, there was a series of motions in the Manafort case that they argued, and each person would have a certain issue.

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

And then obviously, Michael Flynn’s case, Attorney General Barr moved to have that case dismissed. And so if I think about this all together, there’s just been a real… I want you to describe how you feel about it, but I see it as, it’s all part of one effort by the current Department of Justice and the Attorney General, Bill Barr to take action related to the special counsel. But how do you view this?

So as you noted at the outset, because of the pre-publication review process, I have limits on what I can say about what happened of substance during the special counsel, but that doesn’t apply to your question, which is really what happened afterwards. The way I view this is a question of unequal justice, and I’ll give you a silly example. Paul Manafort was charged after we prosecuted him twice. He was charged by the Manhattan DA’s office, and he was moved from his federal prison to New York. And one of the first acts of the deputy attorney general was to intercede on his behalf to have him housed, not in the local New York prison, where absolutely the conditions are not as good by all accounts as a federal prison, to have him housed in a federal prison.

That it had nothing to do what the ultimate sentence should be, it was that those attorneys followed the Department of Justice guidelines about the sentence and how to apply them. And the judges know that, the judges every single day see submissions where the government is taking consistent uniform positions, which is, when you think about it, it goes to the heart of what you want our Justice Department to be, that you’re going to treat likes alike. That’s I think the basis of the Aristotelian notion of justice. And that it shouldn’t matter on race, it shouldn’t matter on class, it shouldn’t matter on gender, and it certainly shouldn’t matter if you’re politically connected.

Anne Milgram:

So the difference here feels to me, to get to that point where you would actually step out of a case or you would resign from the department, it’s just staggering to me and it is a sign of feeling that there is just something unjust and unfair that’s happening in a way that someone feels they can’t personally be affiliated with a matter. I don’t think people understand how much, like for you and I having been at the department, it says so much to me that people would step off a case or step out of the department, which everyone goes because they believe you’re going to be able to do justice and do the right thing.

Yeah, there’s certainly our supervisors and up to the attorney general where I’ve disagreed with policy judgements that they’ve made, but unless you find that so morally repugnant, that’s part of the job, there are going to be those kinds of disagreements. This was different when it’s a question of applying the law differently or ignoring clear facts to pretend they don’t exist in order to get to a result. Those are things where I think you and I were both trained the same way, which is, I remember Mary Jo White, revered figure the way Robert Mueller is, she trained me that there is no opprobrium in resigning if there’s something that you just can’t stomach personally.

Anne Milgram:

You wrote a piece that I thought was really interesting saying that Stone should be hauled into the grand jury. And you cited some precedent for this, an example in Enron. Can you just talk us through a little bit of your thinking on that?

One of the things that you and I do in investigations is you start at the bottom and you try and get people to cooperate and you try and work your way up the ladder as far as the facts will take you. And with Roger Stone, as is his right, he decided to get a trial and he decided not to cooperate, and that’s fine. And there’s no legal requirement whatsoever to cooperate. On the other hand, the government is trying to get at the truth of what happened. And my point was trying to educate the public about the tools that are available to prosecutors to get at the truth, and they exist, whether somebody is convicted or acquitted, you still have the ability to put that person into the grand jury and ask them questions.

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

And he became one of the best witnesses. So that’s all a way of saying that may or may not be the choice that Roger Stone takes, but it doesn’t mean that the government doesn’t have the ability to try.

And to ask the questions. Yeah. So, if we think about all of this together, and I know we’re doing this very high level, but again, if I think about Stone, Manafort, Flynn, it feels to me like a systematic undoing of the special counsel’s work, like an effort to completely undercut even the initiation of the Russia investigation, where we’ve seen attacks on the Pfizer, some of which may be fair, some of which are certainly not part of the special counsel’s work. But the question I come to is that the Department of Justice is headed by Bill Barr right now, and his involvement has been documented now, his involvement in the Flynn matter is very clear, his involvement in the Stone sentencing memorandums upfront, regardless of his feelings, it was reported he was against the commutation, but he had written in to basically talk about the length of the sentence and is exerting control.

Andrew Weissmann:

And I know there are lots of people working on how the system should change going forward to help protect against what’s happening, but ultimately, I think those things help, but I don’t think they’re the ultimate answer. I think almost no matter what you do, you can have a rule for instance that says that the White House cannot legally weigh in on an individual criminal case. As you and I know, when we were at the department, there was a norm of not doing that. There was so-called MOU, a memorandum of understanding where that did not happen, and people didn’t weigh in on those things.

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

Andrew Weissmann:

For instance, there was uniformity in the general counsels being supportive of having outside amicus, having outside lawyers, being able to weigh in on novel legal issues before the court, that he was national security matters, meaning there needed to be another voice. And I think that mindset is going to be required in the next administration, whenever that is.

One of the points on the amicus, which I really liked, you’ve written recently about expanding it even beyond where it is today. And I think that’s a really interesting way to think about how do we make systems… It’s just the instinct in the system is to keep things closed and to keep things private. And I think that to your point, the next attorney general in a new administration would have to push really hard to ask why are we keeping it private and have much more of an inclination to show their math because it’s a lot now to ask the public, even if they do the right thing, it’s a lot now to basically…

Andrew Weissmann:

Anne Milgram:

And so it pushed back, and then we ended up with the regulations under which you worked with director Mueller. What are your thoughts on how should this be thought about, even what’s the process to think about this going forward?

It is a tough problem. So you definitely have the history right, after Watergate, it was understood that we needed to have an independent counsel law to insulate the prosecution from the Saturday Night Massacre. Then you had Ken Starr and the concern of the independent counsel almost upon an election, you immediately had an independent counsel and that it just becomes a huge distraction, and that that investigation could start on Subject A, but ended up having an investigation on Subject Z. And so after Ken Starr, the independent counsel law lapsed, and this was an effort, and I’m not in any way denigrating that effort because they were reacting to what they thought was something that isn’t a [inaudible 00:44:14] or it can be an abuse.

The special counsel rules have somebody within the department just reporting privately in the way any other prosecutor would with some protections, but just reporting privately to the attorney general. And then he, or she can decide what to do with that report and recommendation. It doesn’t have to be public, it doesn’t have to go to Congress. You can write a four-page letter about it. There are all sorts of things that you can do.

Hypothetically.

Yes, hypothetically. I do think that there are ways to stiffen the protections of a special counsel provision. And I know there are lots of academics who are focusing on that. In the book that I wrote, I talk about ways that I think it could be stronger, but ultimately, the ultimate call is whether there should just be an independent counsel. Again, understanding by the way that you could have that structure-

Where do you fall on that? Would you favor that?

I don’t. I don’t favor it. And it’s, to me even bearing all of the scars and seeing the ways it could be abused, I think that if you have an independent counsel, you’re guaranteeing a high risk of the reasons why we got rid of that system. And I do think there has to be, to me, again, I don’t think that structure is the total answer, I think that there has to be ways to stiffen up this special counsel to see if that works, but I don’t think that that is where I would make the changes.

Just to your point about the 9/11 commission model. I mean, this is a question and I think it comes back to you, you mentioned Dr. Fauci and the situation we’re in right now with the coronavirus and COVID-19. And I have been thinking a lot about this and I think it’s really important thinking about, how do you create institutions that can minimize politics when things really matter, and just have people who are in the room who are making decisions and providing information to the public in a way that puts bipartisan people in that room to begin with or takes the politics out? Which obviously is very hard.

It’s so sad though, to have that discussion. I mean, you look at the Federal Reserve and you say, “Okay, there’s this institution that works.” But we’re supposed to be a democracy. That’s not a knock on the Federal Reserve, it’s that it’s unusual to be having a conversation to say, “How do we create a system where the abuses of democracy don’t play out?”

Right. Because the actual politics of democracy is part of our system?

Exactly.

I agree with that. What we’re talking about is how do you deal with the extremes? And I think to your point, I think a lot of it was norms that we never felt like we were in this position of feeling… I always think about, are the processes and the piping strong enough to withhold an abuse of authority? And I think that’s the conversation right now, the underlying foundation of the democracy.

Yes. Stephen Breyer asked that question when he said he was concerned in one of the subpoena cases about giving Congress too much power, and he harked back to the McCarthy era. And I kept on thinking, nothing you do is going to forestall another Joseph McCarthy. The answer to your question is not the way you rule in this case, it’s not going to stop another red scare and all of the abuses. What the standard was for a congressional subpoena isn’t going to be the answer.

The deciding. Yeah. Before we end, let’s talk about your book. So you finished your time at the special counsel’s office, you come to NYU School of Law as a senior fellow, you take on a number of different projects, and you decide to write a book. What is your book about?

The book is about the special counsel’s investigation, and it took about a year to do. I have to say I learned a lot. It was a very interesting process. One of the questions that my editors had was whether I had enough distance on what was happening to write the book objectively, and I think one of the things that the process did was it allowed me to get that distance and perspective on what happened.

Did you have to go through the process? I mean, we’ve all heard a lot about John Bolton had to go through this clearance process with the White House to make sure that nothing was sensitive. Obviously, the special counsel’s investigation, we talked about the skiff, there was a lot of sensitive material. Did you go through that, is it pre-clearance, it’s called?

It’s called pre-publication review, and yes. So I was very aware of that process, and the only reason I can actually talk now at all about this is because I’ve gone through that process. So it was submitted to both main justice and to the FBI, they read every word of the book and gave me comments. So that has now happened and I have in writing that it has been cleared.

Terrific. And when does the book come out?

End of September, September 29th.

And obviously, we’d love to have you back to talk about some of the details in the book. I know that we couldn’t talk about everything today. But what’s the title of the book for folks who are looking for it?

The title is Where Law Ends. That is part of a quote from John Locke, which is, “Where law ends, tyranny begins.” And this is obviously not an uplifting title, but that phrase, “Where a law ends, tyranny begins,” is inscribed into the limestone walls of the Department of Justice that you and I spent a lot of time at.

Yeah. I mean, in some ways, it’s not uplifting, but in other ways it is. It’s such a statement of the power of the rule of law and the importance of it.

Yeah, absolutely.

Let me ask you a very, very important question about your book. Are you hoping that the president tweets at you about it?

I can honestly say I really hope that the most powerful person in the world has other things to focus on-

Understood.

And not to be on a high horse, but right now, given COVID, I really would hope that the president of United States is spending all of his time worried about life and death issues and not an issue about my trying to record for history what happened.

I’m not going to make you take the over or under on that. I don’t know how I would bet actually. Preet and I was talking about, we don’t want to make predictions. This one, maybe more likely than not, a preponderance of the evidence standard that the president tweets, but it’s impossible to know. And I agree with you very much. Thank you so much. It’s such a pleasure to have you here with us and to be able to talk with you about all of your experiences and just really the wealth of information you have and your service to the country.

And it’s my pleasure.

