Preet answers listener questions about the Brady and Giglio Supreme Court cases, the possibility of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection, and the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Then, Preet is joined by Ian Millhiser, Vox’s Senior Correspondent covering the Supreme Court. They discuss a few major upcoming cases and the alarming direction of the highest court.

Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Millhiser breaks down the possibility of court packing, whether Justice Breyer should retire while Democrats have control of the Senate, and why he “blames James Madison.”

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

THE INTERVIEW:

Ian Millhiser, The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America, Penguin Random House

THE SENATE

Millhiser’s tweet about abolishing the Senate, Twitter , 5/8/2021

Jay Willis, “The Case for Abolishing the Senate,” GQ , 10/16/2018

Zachary B. Wolf, “DC statehood: Why it should (and should not) happen,” CNN , 4/23/2021

Molly Reynolds, “What is the Senate filibuster, and what would it take to eliminate it?” Brookings , 9/9/2021

Jake Tapper, “The Micaca Heard Round The World,” ABC News , 8/17/2006

FIRST AMENDMENT CASE

Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. , SCOTUSBlog , 4/28/2021

Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969), CaseText

Jeannie Suk Gersen, “The Complicated Case of the Pennsylvania Cheerleader,” New Yorker , 5/6/2021

Wisniewski v. Board of Education of Weedsport Central School District (2007), 2nd Circuit, FindLaw

“The Doctrine of Prior Restraint,” Legal Information Institute

POLITICAL SPEECH CASE

Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta , SCOTUSBlog , 4/26/2021

NAACP v. Alabama ex rel. Patterson (1958), Google Scholar

Ian Millhiser, “The Supreme Court’s conservatives are quaking over cancel culture,” Vox , 4/27/2021

SUPREME COURT LITIGATORS

DIRECTION OF THE COURT

Adam Liptak, “By 5-4 Vote, Supreme Court Lifts Restrictions on Prayer Meetings in Homes,” New York Times , 4/10/2021

Ian Millhiser, “The Christian right is racking up huge victories in the Supreme Court, thanks to Amy Coney Barrett,” Vox , 4/12/2021

