*Interview conducted on February 15th and published on March 18th.

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Authoritarian Impulse,” Preet answers listener questions about the Manhattan DA’s investigation into Donald Trump’s taxes, the long-standing OLC policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, and the status of certain 1970’s fashion trends.

Then, Preet is joined by Anne Applebaum, a Staff Writer at The Atlantic and the author of Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Preet and Applebaum discuss why so many friends from Applebaum’s past now believe in right-wing conspiracy theories and how the GOP has transformed over the last 25 years.

