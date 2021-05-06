On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Chauvin Prosecutors,” Preet interviews Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, the two lead prosecutors in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

THE INTERVIEW

Attorneys Steve Schleicher and Jerry Blackwell discuss Derek Chauvin trial, verdict, KARE 11 , 4/26/2021

“Chauvin’s prosecutors reflect on the lessons from the trial,” PBS NewsHour , 4/29/2021

“60 Minutes Interviews the Prosecutors of Derek Chauvin,” 60 Minutes , 4/26/2021

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, “What to know about Jerry W. Blackwell, the prosecutor making opening arguments,” New York Times , 3/29/2021

Robert Iafolla, “Chauvin Prosecutor’s Closing Arguments Paint Floyd as Devoted Son,” Bloomberg Law , 4/19/2021

Njeri Mathis Rutledge, “Black prosecutors inspired trust and hope at the Derek Chauvin trial. We need more of them,” USA Today , 4/28/2021

