On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Death of Jamal Khashoggi,” Preet answers listener questions about whether those who have been pardoned can still invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Then, Preet is joined by Bryan Fogel, the director of The Dissident, a powerful new documentary that investigates the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the prevalence of human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Preet asks Fogel how he went from stand-up comedy to directing news-making documentaries about authoritarian regimes.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

Frank O. Bowman, “An Impeached and Convicted Trump Could Still Run in 2020. Here’s How to Stop Him,” Washington Post , 11/19/2019

Eugene Volokh, “If You’re Pardoned, Can You Be Compelled to Testify About Your Crime?” Washington Post , 6/2/2017

Asha Rangappa Tweet on the Fifth Amendment, Twitter , 12/23/2020

Elie Honig Thread on the Fifth Amendment, Twitter , 12/23/2020

THE INTERVIEW:

Nicole Sperling, “An Oscar Winner Made a Khashoggi Documentary. Streaming Services Didn’t Want It,” New York Times , 12/24/2018

THE DISSIDENT

The Dissident Official Site , dir. Bryan Fogel

Jake Coyle, “Khashoggi doc, too explosive for streaming, debuts on-demand,” Associated Press , 1/5/2021

Carlotta Gall, “Khashoggi’s Fiancée Seeks Answers and Justice: ‘It Is a Moral Duty,’” New York Times , 5/3/2019

KHASHOGGI’S LIFE

Mark Landler, “In Extraordinary Statement, Trump Stands With Saudis Despite Khashoggi Killing,” New York Times , 11/20/2018

“Indiana State University group to honor Jamal Khashoggi,” Associated Press , 12/14/2018

Ben Hubbard and David D. Kirkpatrick, “For Khashoggi, a Tangled Mix of Royal Service and Islamist Sympathies,” New York Times , 10/14/2018

MBS

Thomas Friedman, “Saudi Arabia’s Arab Spring, at Last,” New York Times , 11/23/2017

Bradley Hope and Justin Scheck, “A Saudi Prince’s Attempt to Silence Critics on Twitter,” WIRED , 9/1/2020

Peter Beaumont, “The truth about Twitter, Facebook and the uprisings in the Arab world,” The Guardian , 2/25/2011

Patrice Taddonio, “How Saudi Arabia Weaponized Twitter to Target MBS Critics,” PBS Frontline , 11/7/2019

OMAR ABDULAZIZ

Kayla Hounsell, “Thousands of Saudi students remain in Canada, despite Riyadh’s pledge to axe scholarships,” CBC News , 5/21/2019

Stephanie Kirchgaessner, “Exclusive: Saudi dissident warned by Canadian police he is a target,” The Guardian , 6/21/2020

Louisa Loveluck and Ghalia al-Alwani, “Saudi electronic army floods Twitter with insults and mistruths after Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Washington Post , 10/19/2018

Bel Trew, “Bee stung: Was Jamal Khashoggi the first casualty in a Saudi cyberwar?” The Independent , 10/25/2018

HATICE CENGIZ

Hatice Cengiz, “Hatice Cengiz: 500 days without love or justice,” Washington Post , 2/13/2020

Hatice Cengiz, “We have been deprived of Jamal Khashoggi’s voice. But his silence says it all,” Washington Post , 10/1/2020

Julian E. Barnes, “Fiancée Sues Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing,” New York Times , 10/20/2020

THE KILLING

“Audio transcripts of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder revealed,” Al-Jazeera , 9/10/2019

Jane Corbin, “The secret tapes of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder,” BBC , 9/29/2019

“Jamal Khashoggi: All you need to know about Saudi journalist’s death,” BBC , 7/2/2020

Rachel Kraus, “Separating tech fact from the fiction around Jamal Khashoggi’s Apple Watch,” Mashable , 10/13/2018

Martin Chulov and Bethan McKernan, “Jamal Khashoggi: details of alleged Saudi hit squad emerge,” The Guardian , 10/10/2018

Mark Mazzetti, “Year Before Killing, Saudi Prince Told Aide He Would Use ‘a Bullet’ on Jamal Khashoggi,” New York Times , 2/7/2019

“Has ‘the sacrificial lamb’ arrived?: U.N. cites new recordings in Khashoggi murder,” Reuters , 6/19/2019

THE COVER-UP

Ishaan Tharoor, “Trump joins Saudi Arabia’s Khashoggi coverup,” Washington Post , 10/16/2018

David D. Kirkpatrick and Ben Hubbard, “Jamal Khashoggi Body Double Created False Trail in Turkey, Surveillance Images Suggest,” New York Times , 10/22/2018

Christopher Torchia, “Turkey, where Saudi writer died, has culture of surveillance,” Associated Press , 10/22/2018

Selin Girit, “Why is Turkey standing up for Qatar?” BBC , 6/14/2017

DISTRIBUTION STRUGGLES

Katie Kilkenny, “Bryan Fogel on Hollywood Reticence to Distribute ‘The Dissident’ and Companies Looking “the Other Way” on Human Rights Abuses,” The Hollywood Reporter , 12/23/2020

Mia Galuppo, “Sundance: Hillary Clinton Talks Jamal Khashoggi Doc ‘The Dissident,’” The Hollywood Reporter , 1/27/2020

Bill Chappell, “Saudi Activist Who Urged Women’s Driving Rights Gets Nearly 6-Year Prison Term,” NPR , 12/28/2020

Itay Hod, “Penske Media Silent on $200 Million Saudi Investment After Jamal Khashoggi’s Disappearance,” The Wrap , 10/15/2018

JEFF BEZOS

Leah Asmelash, “Jeff Bezos tells Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée one year after his killing, ‘You are not alone,’” CNN , 10/2/2019

Jeffrey Dastin, “Amazon launches Saudi Arabia shopping site despite CEO’s dispute with kingdom,” Reuters , 6/17/2020

“We don’t know whether MBS hacked Jeff Bezos’s phone. We do know spyware is everywhere,” Washington Post , 1/26/2020

Tim Arango, “Oprah, Rupert Murdoch, Harvard: Saudi Prince’s U.S. Tour,” New York Times , 4/18/2018

Stephen M. Walt, “Who’s More Powerful, Jeff Bezos or Mohammed bin Salman? Neither,” Foreign Policy , 1/27/2020

TRUMP AND BIDEN

Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine, “Republicans rage at ‘guilty’ Saudi crown prince,” Politico , 12/14/2018

Merrit Kennedy, “Trump Vetoes Bills Intended To Block Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia,” NPR , 7/25/2019

Josh Rogin, “Biden’s promises to give Jamal Khashoggi justice will be tested soon,” Washington Post , 12/17/2020

