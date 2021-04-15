On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Farmer Senator,” Preet answers listener questions about Vox Media’s acquisition of CAFE, CAFE Insider co-host Anne Milgram’s nomination by President Biden to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the prosecution’s strategy in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Then, Preet speaks with Jon Tester, the senior U.S. Senator from Montana.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- Benjamin Mullin, “Vox Media to Buy Owner of Preet Bharara’s Podcast,” Wall Street Journal, 4/11/2021
- “Vox Media acquires Cafe Studios, Preet Bharara’s podcast-first media company,” Vox Media, 4/11/2021
- Dan Diamond and Devlin Barrett, “Biden picks former New Jersey attorney general to lead DEA,” Washington Post, 4/12/2021
- Katie Benner and Michael Schmidt, “Indicted Gaetz Associate Is Said to Be Cooperating With Justice Dept.” New York Times, 4/13/2021
- “Derek Chauvin Trial: Livestream and Updates,” New York Times, 4/14/2021
THE INTERVIEW
- Senator Jon Tester, Grounded: A Senator’s Lessons on Winning Back Rural America, HarperCollins, 9/15/2020
FARMING
- Senator Jon Tester, “Tester on Latest Round of Trump Tariffs,” Tester.Senate.gov, 5/15/2019
- Nicholas Fandos, “At Home on the Farm With Senator Jon Tester,” New York Times, 5/3/2018
- Clarke Packard, “Trump’s Trade Wars Have Made Bad Agriculture Policies Worse,” Foreign Policy, 10/27/2020
- “U.S. Senator Also Farms,” America’s Heartland, 2/18/2009
- “Farmer,” Ram Trucks, 2/13/2013
- Robert D. McFadden, “Paul Harvey, Homespun Radio Voice of Middle America, Is Dead at 90,” New York Times, 3/2/2009
- “Tester Announces $125 Million Investment in Rural Broadband in Montana,” Tester.Senate.gov, 12/7/2020
- Jacob Bunge, “Farmers Stick With Trump, Despite Trade-War Pain,” Wall Street Journal, 10/19/2020
ACCIDENT
- Simone Pathé, “In Montana, Meat Grinder Accidents and Ranching Claims Could Matter More Than Party,” Roll Call, 8/27/2018
- Tester’s Twitter Video about the Accident, Twitter, 7/10/2018
SENATE ELECTIONS
- Christine Hauser, “Democrat Wins Senate Race in Montana,” New York Times, 11/8/2006
- Timothy Egan, “Fresh Off the Farm in Montana, a Senator-to-Be,” New York Times, 11/13/2006
- Sarah Yager, “Jon Tester Wins in Montana, Despite Trump’s Best Efforts,” The Atlantic, 11/8/2018
- Dartunorro Clark, “Trump trashes Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana campaign rally,” NBC News, 11/3/2018
SENATE ISSUES
- “Congressman Price, Senators Tester and Wyden, Introduce the Spotlight Act to Repeal Trump-era Dark Money Rule,” Price.House.gov, 2/3/2021
- “Infrastructure & Technology,” Tester.Senate.gov
- Paul Waldman, “Moderate Democrats are Unwittingly Proving Why the Filibuster Has to Go,” Washington Post, 2/24/2021
- Burgess Everett, “Democrats Poised to Rebuff McConnell’s Filibuster Demands,” Politico, 1/21/2021
- Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine, ”’I have no idea what he’s doing’: Manchin perplexes with Covid aid power play,” Politico, 3/5/2021
- Sheryl Gay Stolberg, “Baucus, Conflicted Architect of Health Overhaul, Is Obama’s Pick for China,” New York Times, 12/18/2013
- Aaron Bolton, “Tester: D.C. Insurrection Was ‘A Terrorist Act,’” Montana Public Radio, 1/7/2021