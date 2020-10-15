On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Post-Trump Clean-Up,” Preet answers listener questions about the hypothetical pardoning of President Trump, the presidential native-born citizen requirement, and the process for impeaching a Supreme Court Justice. Then, Preet is joined by legal scholars Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith, authors of After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency, to discuss their ideas for strengthening the rule of law and reforming our government.
In the Stay Tuned bonus, Bauer (who reportedly played President Trump on Biden’s debate prep team) gives his observations of the first presidential debate, and Goldsmith offers his concerns about the line of presidential succession. To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- Natural Born Citizen Clause: The U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section I, Legal Information Institute
- River Donaghey, “Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Have Run for President This Year If He Could Have,” VICE, 10/24/2016
- Ken Rudin, “Could Gov. Granholm (b. Canada) Serve On The Supreme Court?” NPR, 5/14/2009
- Alexander Hamilton, “The Federalist Papers: No. 78,” The Avalon Project, 1788
- The U.S. Constitution, Article III, Section I, Legal Information Institute
- Richard Garnett and David Strauss, “Article III, Section I: Common Interpretation,” National Constitution Center
THE INTERVIEW:
- Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith, After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency, Lawfare Press, 2020
- Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith, “Why We Wrote ‘After Trump,’” Lawfare, 9/15/2020
- Bob Bauer on Stay Tuned, “All the President’s Lawyers,” CAFE.com, 11/29/2018
- Jack Goldsmith on Stay Tuned, “Targeted Killings: Suleimani & Hoffa,” CAFE.com, 1/9/2020
- David Priess and Benjamin Wittes, “Publishing ‘After Trump,’” Lawfare, 9/16/2020
- Nancy Franklin, “Bauer Power,” The New Yorker, 2/6/2006
VIOLATING NORMS
- The Emoluments Clause: The U.S Constitution, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8, Legal Information Institute
- “The Hatch Act: A Primer,” Congressional Research Service, 4/20/2020
- Bob Bauer, “Trump and Barr Are Out of Control,” New York Times, 2/12/2020
- Jack Goldsmith, “Here’s a better way to protect our inspectors general,” Washington Post, 6/1/2020
- Zach Montague, “What Is the Hatch Act? Is Trump Violating It at the R.N.C.?” New York Times, 8/26/2020
- Jeremy Venook, “The Trump Administration’s Conflicts of Interest: A Crib Sheet,” The Atlantic, 1/18/2017
- Matthew Kahn, “The Law of Classified Information: A Primer,” Lawfare, 6/25/2020
TAX DISCLOSURE
- Bob Bauer, “Americans Must Know if Their President Is a Crook,” New York Times, 7/10/2020
- Richard Painter and Norman Eisen, “Trump’s ‘blind trust’ is neither blind nor trustworthy,” Washington Post, 11/15/2016
- Abbey Marshall, “Trump botches a boast about giving away his presidential salary,” Politico, 10/21/2019
- Brian Faler, “Inside the IRS’s audits of the president,” Politico, 7/19/2019
THE PARDON POWER
- The Pardon Power: The U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 2, Legal Information Institute
- The Take Care Clause: The U.S Constitution, Article II, Section 3, Legal Information Institute
- Mary Lawton, “Presidential or Legislative Pardon of the President,” Department of Justice Memo, 8/5/1974
- Jack Goldsmith, “A Smorgasbord of Views on Self-Pardoning,” Lawfare, 6/5/2018
- Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith, “How to Reform the Pardon Power,” Lawfare, 2/26/2020
- Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith, “The House Moves to Regulate Pardon Power Abuse,” Lawfare, 7/23/2020
- Jacob Frenkel, “Nixon Era DOJ Memo Provides Roadmap to President Trump Self-Pardon,” Forbes, 6/11/2018
- Sarah Wheaton, “Obama Flexes His Pardon Power,” Politico, 12/19/2016
DOJ INDEPENDENCE
- Bob Bauer, “The Survival of Norms: The Department of Justice and the President’s ‘Absolute Rights’” Lawfare, 1/1/2018
- Jack Goldsmith, “Independence and Accountability at the Department of Justice,” Lawfare, 1/30/2018
- Eric Lichtblau, “Prosecutor’s 2006 Firing Won’t Result in Charges,” New York Times, 7/21/2010
- Ari Shapiro, “Prosecutor To Probe Firings Of U.S. Attorneys,” NPR, 9/29/2008
- Isaac Chotiner, “A Former Justice Department Lawyer Reads Robert Mueller (and William Barr’s) Conclusions,” The New Yorker, 3/24/2019
PROSECUTING TRUMP
- Zack Stanton, “Is Prosecuting a Former President Worth It?” Politico, 10/1/2020
- Randolph D. Moss, “A Sitting President’s Amenability to Indictment and Criminal Prosecution,” Office of Legal Counsel, 2000
- Walter Dellinger, “Indicting a President Is Not Foreclosed: The Complex History,” Lawfare, 6/18/2018
- Laura M. Holson, “‘No One Could Believe It’: When Ford Pardoned Nixon Four Decades Ago,” New York Times, 9/8/2018
- Donald Rumsfeld, “How the Nixon Pardon Tore the Ford Administration Apart,” Politico, 5/20/2018
- Peter Baker, “Bolton Says Trump Impeachment Inquiry Missed Other Troubling Episodes,” New York Times, 6/17/2020
BONUS
- Brooke Singman, “Biden debate prep: Bob Bauer revealed as Trump ‘stand in’ for practice sessions,” Fox News, 9/28/2020
- Shane Goldmacher and Katie Glueck, “How Joe Biden Is Preparing for the Biggest Debate of His Life,” New York Times, 9/28/2020
- “3 U.S. Code § 19: The Presidential Succession Act of 1947” Legal Information Institute
- Jack Goldsmith and Ben Miller-Gootnick, “A Presidential Succession Nightmare,” Lawfare, 3/25/2020
- Akhil and Vikram Amar, “Is the Presidential Succession Law Constitutional?” Yale Law Journal, 1996
- Lynette Rice, “Why the virus story line on Netflix’s Designated Survivor was too heavy for ABC,” EW.com, 4/2/2020