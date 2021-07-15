On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about the pro-Trump “Kraken” lawyers facing sanctions in a Michigan court over their lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Preet also addresses questions about studying for the Bar exam, and the effectiveness of subpoenas during the Trump era.

Then, Preet interviews Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), the freshman Democratic congressperson representing the South Bronx.

Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Torres talks about New York City politics and the recent Democratic mayoral primary.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

David Thomas, “Judge eyes sanctions on pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud,” Reuters , 7/12/2021

Bradley P. Moss tweet, 7/12/2021

George Conway, “America owes thanks to Trump’s lawyers — even William Barr,” Washington Post , 6/28/2021

INTERVIEW: