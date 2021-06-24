On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about Derek Chauvin’s upcoming sentencing, the DOJ’s reversal of a Trump-era immigration rule, and the Manhattan DA’s reported investigation into Trump Organization COO Matthew Calamari.
Then, Preet interviews Yamiche Alcindor, the White House Correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and recently-named host of “Washington Week,” the public affairs program formerly anchored by the late Gwen Ifill.
At the conclusion of the show, Preet recounts his recent Indian food summit with (formerly) self-described Indian food hater Tom Nichols. The dinner served as a spark for a fundraiser to benefit the on-the-ground nonprofits battling the COVID crisis in India. You can still donate here.
Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Alcindor discusses President Biden’s recent critical comments about the media.
Listen to Now & Then, the new weekly CAFE podcast hosted by the award-winning historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman. The first four episodes are out now. Just search and follow “Now & Then” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts!
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- Tami Abdollah, “Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison in Friday sentencing for murder of George Floyd,” USA Today, 6/23/2021
- Joel Rose, “The Justice Department Overturns Policy That Limited Asylum For Survivors Of Violence,” NPR, 6/16/2021
- Rebecca Ballhaus, “Donald Trump’s Former Bodyguard Under Scrutiny in New York Probe,” Wall Street Journal, 6/21/2021
INTERVIEW:
- “Yamiche Alcindor Named Moderator of Washington Week,” PBS, 5/4/2021
- Sam Roberts, “Gwen Ifill, Political Reporter and Co-Anchor of ‘PBS NewsHour,’ Dies at 61,” New York Times, 11/14/2016
- George Polk Award presented to Washington Post for “George Floyd’s America,” 2/24/2021
- “Yamiche Alcindor Is Grateful ‘Washington Week’ Lets Her Bring Her ‘Whole Self’ to Moderator Role (Exclusive),” The Wrap, 5/28/2021
- “Trump clashes with PBS Newshour’s Yamiche Alcindor,” Washington Post, 3/30/2020
- Lauren N. Williams, “The Future Of Journalism: Yamiche Alcindor Is Giving A Voice To The Voiceless,” Essence, 2/22/2017
- Oliver Darcy, “Biden apologizes after losing temper while addressing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,’” CNN, 5/16/2021
- “Meet ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Who Looked Putin In The Eye And Asked Him: ‘What Are You So Afraid Of?’” Forbes, 6/16/2021
- Kevin Liptak, Jeff Zeleny, “Biden finds his comfort zone on the world stage in first international trip as president,” CNN, 6/17/2021
- “Biden and Putin hold high-stakes Geneva summit,” CNN, 6/17/2021