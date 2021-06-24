On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about Derek Chauvin’s upcoming sentencing, the DOJ’s reversal of a Trump-era immigration rule, and the Manhattan DA’s reported investigation into Trump Organization COO Matthew Calamari.

Then, Preet interviews Yamiche Alcindor, the White House Correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and recently-named host of “Washington Week,” the public affairs program formerly anchored by the late Gwen Ifill.

At the conclusion of the show, Preet recounts his recent Indian food summit with (formerly) self-described Indian food hater Tom Nichols. The dinner served as a spark for a fundraiser to benefit the on-the-ground nonprofits battling the COVID crisis in India. You can still donate here.

