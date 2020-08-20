The Untold Stories of Black Suffragists (with Martha S. Jones)

This week marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Ratified on August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment declared that the right to vote “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” While the amendment opened up the legal door for American women to cast votes, the suffrage movement often overlooks the work of many women who fought for the right to vote, but were excluded from its benefits because of their race.

Dr. Martha S. Jones is a Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University and author of Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All. In this special segment of Stay Tuned, she’s telling the stories of Black women who shaped the suffrage movement and fought for equality, but were left out of the prevailing historical narratives.

